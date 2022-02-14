Wildwood boys defeat Glassboro with strong finish: Roundup

Wildwood High School pulled away to beat visiting Glassboro 61-45 in a Tri-County Conference boys basketball game Monday.

Wildwood outscored Glassboro 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Hans led the Warriors (14-8) with 22 points and had five rebounds.

Ernie Troiano scored 13 points and had five rebounds and three assists, and Jordan Fusik added nine points and four steals.

Dom Troiano contributed seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

For Glassboro (10-11), Jhaisir Harden scored 16 and Charles Graves had 13.

Pilgrim Academy 46, Cape May Tech 39: Pilgrim led 35-24 after three quarters and held on to win.

Dylan Delvecchio scored 30 points for visiting Cape May Tech (3-17).

Girls basketball

Holy Spirit 54, Cinnaminson 43: Sabrina Little scored a game-high 17 points for the visiting Spartans (13-6).

Kieran Brewster and Kendal White added nine and eight, respectively, and Hanna Watson had six. Rhochelle Johnson scored 10 for Cinnaminson (17-5), and Katie Ambos had nine.

ACIT 50, Pilgrim Academy 23: Grace Speer scored 21 for host ACIT (8-11). Alani White added eight points. Chayley Williams had seven, Zion Stewart six. For Pilgrim, Eliana Remlein and Abigail Remlein each scored seven.

No. 11 Wildwood 58, Glassboro 11: Macie McCracken led visiting Wildwood (17-2) with 18 points, and Emily Little and Sinaia Stroman-Hills each had 15. The Warriors are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Tamia Smith scored eight for Glassboro (0-15).

