 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Wildwood boys basketball wins 3rd straight game: Roundup

  • 0
hslivebasketballholder

Junior Hans scored a team-leading 27 points to lead Wildwood High School to a 79-69 victory over Clayton in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division boys basketball game Tuesday.

Hans added 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jordan Fusik scored 19 to go with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (13-2), who won their third straight game.  Harley Buscham, Alex Daniel and Brian Cunniff each scored eight. Daniel added eight rebounds and three assists. Cunniff also had three assists.

Anthony Freeman and Luke Basile each scored four for Wildwood, which led 35-30 at halftime. Freeman added six rebounds, and Basile had four. Ryan Troiano finished with nine rebounds, four steals and one point.

Zaire Cesar scored a game-high 29 to go with seven rebounds and five steals for the Clippers (7-9). Aiden Carter scored 15, and Princeton Sackor added 10.

People are also reading…

Cumberland Reg. 66, Highland Reg. 64 (OT): The Colts (5-9) rallied from a seven-point deficit with a minute remaining to force overtime and win the game. Ethan Turner scored a game-high 32 for Cumberland, which trailed 41-38 at halftime. Qua'Yon Nock scored 13, and Kaler Green added nine. DJ Mosley (seven), Mark Salgodo (three) and Connor Bonham (two) also scored.

Amir Bailey scored 22 for Highland (4-10). 

Brick Memorial 56, Southern Reg. 45: Justin Silva scored 13 and grabbed five rebounds for the Rams (11-5). Pat Gaffney and Max DiPietro each scored seven, and Caden Schubiger and Cooper Dempsey scored six apiece. Gaffney added five assists and four rebounds. Leo Crowley scored three to go with three assists and two rebounds. Tom Menegus had four rebounds and scored three.

Josh Michigan scored 21 for Brick (11-5), which led 25-15 at halftime.

Barnegat 60, Pinelands Reg. 34: Jamari Smith scored 23 for Barnegat (6-10), which led 32-12 at halftime. Smith made four 3s. Shawn Javines scored 17, and Cole Toddings added 12. Kyle Greenleaf scored six, Mason Krey two.

Josh Barongo and Gerald Newsome each scored nine for Pinelands (2-15). Connor Bonicky scored six, and Ty Kline added five. Aiden Falduto (three) and Matt Davis (two) also scored.

Girls basketball

Wildwood 65, Clayton 32: Macie McCracken scored a game-high 29 to go with 11 steals and eight rebounds for the Warriors (8-5). She made five 3s. Angela Wilber scored 13, and Maya Benichou added seven. Sinaia Hills scored six and had six rebounds. Cydnee Kilian, Kaliah Sumlin and Sophia Wilber each scored two. Wilber added six assists and four steals. Wildwood led 32-14 at halftime.

Rainelle Blocker scored 18 for Clayton (10-4).

Highland Reg. 48, Cumberland Reg. 18: Grace Albert scored 10 for the Colts (3-11). Dinyah Brisbone scored six, Mikaylynn Joslin two. Breelynn Leary scored 21 for Highland (9-4), which led 18-11 at halftime. Dacia Mack scored 12.

Camden 43, ACIT 17: Brianna Casiano scored five for the Red Hawks (2-12). Chayley Williams scored four, and Zion Stewart and Alani White each scored three. For Camden (7-6), Bryce Harvey-Carr scored 15.

Manchester Twp. 56, Lacey Twp. 40: Reece Paget scored a team-leading 13 for the Lions (11-7). Riley Mahan and Brooklynn Bell each scored seven. Marissa Flores scored five, and Brooke Schmidt added four. Reece Coon and Ava Schmidt each scored two.

Devyn Quigley scored 40 for Manchester Township (11-7). The junior averages 36.3 points per game.

+1 
Junior Hans headshot

Hans

 Provided

Results

Wrestling

Hammonton 36, Absegami 33

106: Justin Flood H p. Liam Kisby (N/A)

113: Shane Way H p. Nick Gargione (N/A)

120: Logan Walters H p. Giovonni Elliott (N/A)

126: Luca Giagunto H p,. Andrew Sears (N/A)

132: Aidan Torres A d. Vincenzo Cirillo (8-4)

138: Frank Italiano H tb. Matthew Sterling (4-2)

144: Christopher Eaton A d. Brett Stansbury (4-2)

150: Michael Maimone H p. Johnny Font (N/A)

157: Julian Rivera A p. Michael Benedetto (N/A)

165: Sean Cowan A . Kevin Watson (N/A)

175: Brayden Wright A p. Keaton Matta (N/A)

190: George Rhodes A by forfeit

215: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A d. Michael Ryan (5-1)

285: Serhii Chuhui Htb. Jose Amaro (2-1)

Match started at 106

No. 5 St. Augustine 57, Mainland Reg. 18

106: Robert Meyer SA d. Michael Borini (7-3)

113: Andrew Siteman M p. Max McCoy (0:56)

120: Jackson Slotnick SA p. Michael Gerace (1:45)

126: Eric Crain SA p. Cole Cayanan (4:45)

132: Anthony Depaul SA p. Anthony Marinelli (0:54)

138: Cooper Lange SA p. Nikko Carfagno (3:13)

144: Ty McLeer SA p. Yeshua Martinez (1:46)

150: Richie Grungo SA p. Tyler Sheeler (0:30)

157: Brady Conlin SA p. Vincent (Chase) Hoag (0:14)

165: Dennis Virelli SA p. James Barrett (1:00)

175: Jasper Coville SA d. Gary Williams (7-4)

190: Aaron Thompson M by forfeit

215: Paul Lombardo M p. Ryan Small (4:37)

285: Ed Vincent SA d. Dan DeFeo (5-1)

Match started at 150

Egg Harbor Twp. 39, Cedar Creek 24

106: Stevie Hunt E by forfeit

113: Tyler Thomas E p. Masen Cruz (0:29)

120: Peter Steed E p. Antonio Cruz (0:27)

126: John Hagaman C p. Xavier Fedeli (3:35)

132: Eli Casey E by forfeit

138: David Perna C d. Donald Chishko (7-6)

144: Double forfeit

150: Nick Faldetta E p. Clarence Mays (1:25)

157: Calvin Johnson E d. Ryan Parry (3-0)

165: Double forfeit

175: Aamir Dunbar C d. Micah Bird (11-5)

190: Reed Orbach E by forfeit

215: Jonathan Cox C p. Aiden Seratore (3:55)

285: Daniel Bellamah C p. Marco Florian (3:51)

Match started at 132

Vineland 66, Oakcrest 17

106: Bruce Bellace O by forfeit

113: Leland Cinkowski V p. Elijah Monroe (2:00)

120: Jayden Cinkowski V p. Braden Monroe (2:00)

126: David Trout-Carmen O p. Chad Sciore (2:00)

132: Everett Cronk V p. Owen Becker (2:00)

138: Breon Badger V p. Jonathyn Patterson (N/A)

144: Xavier Lugo V p. Joaquin Poventud (N/A)

150: Austin Nordberg V p. William Markle (N/A)

157: Lionel Powell V by forfeit

165: Noah Cruz V p. Andrew Estrada (N/A)

175: Matt Torres V p. Andrew Smith (2:00)

190: Josean Serrano Cruz Lionel Powell V by forfeit

215: Giovanni Rivera V p. Victor Irizarry (4:00)

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Donny Saint Jean (N/A)

Match started at 138

Note: Oakcrest was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct

Middle Twp. 69, Buena Reg. 12

106: Michael Pettit B p. Calvin Parke (3:11)

113: Dontae Kelly M by forfeit

120: Geordin Davis M by forfeit

126: Connor Rowlands M by forfeit

132: Noah Nagle M by forfeit

138: Owen Haas M d. Dom DiGiovachino (7-2)

144: X`Zavier Swinton M p. Logan Freeman (0:53)

150: Gage Cileone M by forfeit

157: Adrien Laboy M p. Cole Chinicchi (1:32)

165: Samuel Keppel M p. Louie Drogo (2:25)

175: Allen Adkins B p. Max Adelizzi (5:32)

190: Jacob Adams M by forfeit

215: Kani Perry M p. Caleb Dixon (1:10)

285: Maurice Matthews M p. Brian Ayres (1:15)

Match started at 106

Boys swimming 

Ocean City 78, Millville 16

Holly City Family Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: OC (Alex Hanson, Colin Abbott, Nico Eafrati, Thorne Swift) 2:02.27

200 Freestyle: Mitchell Zappone OC 2:07.59

200 IM: Abbott OC 2:20.80

50 Freestyle: Teddy Leeds OC 25.90

100 Butterfly: Abbott OC 1:05.22

100 Freestyle: Swift OC 59.37

500 Freestyle: Colin Schweim OC 6:16.23

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Abbott, Swift, Dustin Laricks, Leeds) 1:49.78

100 Backstroke: Millville won the race, name and time unavailable

100 Breaststroke: Zappone OC 1:17.34

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (Swift, Ryan Slaven, Schweim, Leeds) 4:08.37

Records: Ocean City 7-3; Millville 0-8

Girls swimming

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 111, No. 10 Vineland 59

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay: V (Ava Luciano, Isabela Saltar, Ava Smith, Ava Levari) 2:09.98

200 Freestyle: Monica Iordanov M 2:14.88

200 IM: Laci Denn M 2:34.11

50 Freestyle: Alivia Wainwright M 28.09

100 Butterfly: Smith V 1:09.09

100 Freestyle: Wainwright M 1:01.94

500 Freestyle: Denn M 4:44.19

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Wainwright, Aixell Perez, Claudia Booth, Iordanov) 1:55.65

100 Backstroke: Summer Cassidy M 1:12.90

100 Breaststroke: Saltar V 1:21.13

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Booth, Denn, Iordanov, Wainwright) 4:18.51

Records: Mainland 7-1; Vineland 6-2

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News