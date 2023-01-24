Wildwood boys basketball wins 3rd straight game: Roundup

Junior Hans scored a team-leading 27 points to lead Wildwood High School to a 79-69 victory over Clayton in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division boys basketball game Tuesday.

Hans added 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jordan Fusik scored 19 to go with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (13-2), who won their third straight game. Harley Buscham, Alex Daniel and Brian Cunniff each scored eight. Daniel added eight rebounds and three assists. Cunniff also had three assists.

Anthony Freeman and Luke Basile each scored four for Wildwood, which led 35-30 at halftime. Freeman added six rebounds, and Basile had four. Ryan Troiano finished with nine rebounds, four steals and one point.

Zaire Cesar scored a game-high 29 to go with seven rebounds and five steals for the Clippers (7-9). Aiden Carter scored 15, and Princeton Sackor added 10.

Cumberland Reg. 66, Highland Reg. 64 (OT): The Colts (5-9) rallied from a seven-point deficit with a minute remaining to force overtime and win the game. Ethan Turner scored a game-high 32 for Cumberland, which trailed 41-38 at halftime. Qua'Yon Nock scored 13, and Kaler Green added nine. DJ Mosley (seven), Mark Salgodo (three) and Connor Bonham (two) also scored.

Amir Bailey scored 22 for Highland (4-10).

Brick Memorial 56, Southern Reg. 45: Justin Silva scored 13 and grabbed five rebounds for the Rams (11-5). Pat Gaffney and Max DiPietro each scored seven, and Caden Schubiger and Cooper Dempsey scored six apiece. Gaffney added five assists and four rebounds. Leo Crowley scored three to go with three assists and two rebounds. Tom Menegus had four rebounds and scored three.

Josh Michigan scored 21 for Brick (11-5), which led 25-15 at halftime.

Barnegat 60, Pinelands Reg. 34: Jamari Smith scored 23 for Barnegat (6-10), which led 32-12 at halftime. Smith made four 3s. Shawn Javines scored 17, and Cole Toddings added 12. Kyle Greenleaf scored six, Mason Krey two.

Josh Barongo and Gerald Newsome each scored nine for Pinelands (2-15). Connor Bonicky scored six, and Ty Kline added five. Aiden Falduto (three) and Matt Davis (two) also scored.

Girls basketball

Wildwood 65, Clayton 32: Macie McCracken scored a game-high 29 to go with 11 steals and eight rebounds for the Warriors (8-5). She made five 3s. Angela Wilber scored 13, and Maya Benichou added seven. Sinaia Hills scored six and had six rebounds. Cydnee Kilian, Kaliah Sumlin and Sophia Wilber each scored two. Wilber added six assists and four steals. Wildwood led 32-14 at halftime.

Rainelle Blocker scored 18 for Clayton (10-4).

Highland Reg. 48, Cumberland Reg. 18: Grace Albert scored 10 for the Colts (3-11). Dinyah Brisbone scored six, Mikaylynn Joslin two. Breelynn Leary scored 21 for Highland (9-4), which led 18-11 at halftime. Dacia Mack scored 12.

Camden 43, ACIT 17: Brianna Casiano scored five for the Red Hawks (2-12). Chayley Williams scored four, and Zion Stewart and Alani White each scored three. For Camden (7-6), Bryce Harvey-Carr scored 15.

Manchester Twp. 56, Lacey Twp. 40: Reece Paget scored a team-leading 13 for the Lions (11-7). Riley Mahan and Brooklynn Bell each scored seven. Marissa Flores scored five, and Brooke Schmidt added four. Reece Coon and Ava Schmidt each scored two.

Devyn Quigley scored 40 for Manchester Township (11-7). The junior averages 36.3 points per game.