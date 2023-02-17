Alex Daniel and Junior Hans each scored 13 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 49-45 victory over Washington Township in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game Friday.

Hans grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Daniel added five rebounds and three steals. Ryan Troiano scored 12 to go with six assists for the Warriors (21-6). Jordan Fusik scored six, and Harley Buscham added five.

Wildwood led 24-17 at halftime and 38-30 after three quarters.

Owen Friel and Chris Racobaldo each scored 12 for the Minutemen (19-8). Racobaldo grabbed 12 rebounds. Gevon Conrad and Dan Reistle each scored seven. Washington Township outscored Wildwood 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

The top-seeded Warriors will host 16th-seeded KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy in the South Jersey Group I tournament first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ocean City 69, Lower Cape May Reg. 43: Kori Segich led the host Red Raiders (12-12) with 26 points, and Omero Chevere and Sean Sakers scored 11 apiece. Chevere went 8 for 11 from the line. Patrick Grimley had six. Andrew Karayiannis and Dylan Schlatter finished with five. Colin Thompson and Charlie LaBarre each added two.

For Lower Cape May (18-7), Braswell Thomas scored 10, and Jacob Bey and Macky Bonner each had seven. John Fernandez (five), Ty Bonner and Kamauri Wright (four each) and Mason Cronin and Brayden Melo (three each) also scored.

Girls basketball

Clearview Reg. 53, Wildwood 38: Emma Steidle and Ana Pellecchia scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for visiting Clearview (13-11). The Pioneers led 30-23 at halftime and outscored Wildwood 23-15 in the second half. For the Warriors (18-7), Macie McCracken scored 21 and had five rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. Sinaia Hills added seven points and 11 rebounds, and Sophia Wilber scored six. Maya Benichou had four rebounds and scored two.