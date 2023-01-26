Wildwood boys basketball coach Scott McCracken on verge of milestone win: Must Win

Scott McCracken has a high school boys basketball coaching job straight out of a movie.

He coaches in basketball-crazed Wildwood, where big games in hot gyms is what gets many of the island's residents through the cold, desolate winters.

He also coaches at one of the state’s smallest public schools with a freshman through junior class enrollment of 200, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

That combination makes for some compelling stories and against-all-odds drama.

Take Thursday night for instance.

A packed gym was expected as the Warriors (13-2) were scheduled to host Overbrook (14-3) in a Tri-County Conference matchup of division leaders. McCracken entered the contest on the verge of the milestone with a 199-127 record in his 13 seasons.

“Wildwood is a great town,” McCracken said after Wildwood beat Clayton 79-69 Tuesday. “We’re going in the right direction, winning games. Basketball is kind of what (Wildwood) does in the winter. It’s a great place to coach.”

McCracken grew up in Northeast Philadelphia. He moved to Wildwood some 30 years ago and was an assistant for two seasons before taking over the program.

Despite the enthusiasm the town has for basketball, Wildwood is not an easy place to coach. The school’s small enrollment means a tiny pool of athletes to pick from.

Yet Wildwood has become a perennial South Jersey Group I contender, under McCracken. The Warriors reached the South Jersey Group I final in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020 and 2022. They won the Tri-County Conference Tournament in the pandemic-shortened 2021.

“We weren’t really winning a lot of games,” McCracken said of his early years as coach. “We really needed to change the program and get some kids to want to come to Wildwood.”

McCracken, who works for the Allied Beverage Group as a salesman, believes in the school.

His oldest daughters Mackenzie (1,896 career points) and Maddie (2,000 career points) both graduated from Wildwood and were standout players for the Warriors.

His youngest daughter Macie is currently a sophomore Wildwood basketball standout, averaging 21.5 points.

“I would say to people, ‘Look, my daughters go to school there. I’m very comfortable and confident in the school,’ ” he said. “That had a lot to do with it. Once we got one or two kids to come then we were able to start getting kids. We were winning games. When you start to win, kids want to come and play for you.”

McCracken makes Wildwood’s small enrollment work for his program. It translates into opportunity for players.

“If you play at (big school), you may not get the chance to play until you’re a junior or senior,” McCracken said. “We have a player now, Alex Daniel, who starts as a freshman. I started him in his first high school game. He’s going to play for me for four years, be a great player and score a lot of points. It’s an opportunity you don’t get at other schools.”

McCracken has coached some outstanding players. Kyion Flanders, a 2018 graduate and now a standout senior at Stockton University, scored 2,137 career points for the Warriors. Junior guard Junior Hans is averaging 18.7 points this season.

“We’ve been fortunate at Wildwood,” McCracken said. “You don’t need a ton of guys. It’s not like football. You need five guys on the floor. You need one or two players that can really play and someone that can defend and rebound. That’s what keeps you in games. For some reason, Wildwood always has a couple of kids who can play, and they’re tough.”

McCracken has helped hone that talent. He started a summer program to train players in the offseason. He credits his assistants Rich Hans, Rip Engel, Timmy Mahon and Bobby Mulholland with a lot of the program’s success.

“We’re trying to get better,” McCracken said, “and fortunately we have gotten better. We try to develop everybody. ”

Wildwood is sometimes easy to overlook. It’s not only the enrollment, but the league the team plays in. Instead of playing local rivals Wildwood Catholic, Middle Township and Lower Cape May in the Cape-Atlantic League, the Warriors face teams from Gloucester and Salem counties in the Tri-County.

But McCracken’ success should be recognized. This was expected to be a rebuilding season for Wildwood.

McCracken laughs when he tells the story of an opposing fan behind the bench at a recent road game who took a look at the undersized Warriors as they took the court and exclaimed “This team won 10 games! Who are they playing?”

At the end of the contest as Wildwood ran out the clock on another victory, McCracken and his players shared a laugh about what the fan said.

“It doesn’t really matter what you look like,” McCracken said, “as long as you’re putting the ball in the basket. ”