Novian Craig hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Wildwood High School baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Schalick in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game Tuesday.

Anthony Freeman scored the winning run. Ryan Troiano pitched a complete game. He allowed just three hits and struck out three.

For Schalick (5-7), Lucas D'Agostino allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings. Luke Pokrovsky singled and tripled. Elijah Cummings singled.

Vineland 2, Hammonton 1: Nikolas Bancroft struck out five in 51/3 innings to ear the win. Yenuelle Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored for Vineland (10-3). Anthony Rakotz singled and scored. For the Blue Devils (5-7), Matt McAleer doubled and scored. Brayden Markart pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Cape May Tech 8, Oakcrest 3: The visiting Hawks (5-5) trailed 3-2 but scored six runs in the fourth inning. Shelton Marsden had a double and three RBIs for Cape May Tech. Ronald Neenhold went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Connor Mulligan added a hit, a run and two RBIs. Adam Dille scored twice. Winning pitcher Nick Boehm went 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs, struck out 10 and walked one.

For the Falcons (3-10), Will Grayson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jeremy Frank had a run and an RBI.

No. 10 Buena Reg. 13, ACIT 0: The Chiefs (13-0) scored 10 in the fifth inning. Tre Carano went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Cole Shover went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Charlie Saglimbeni went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in one run. Joey Kurtz went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Brandon Strouse struck out seven and allowed three hits in four innings.

ACIT fell to 3-7.

Absegami 8, Holy Spirit 0: Michael DeBlasio pitched a complete-game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Spartans. He also doubled and scored. Samuel Austin went 2 for 3 with three runs for the Braves (5-7). Frank Gargione went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Matthew Johansen went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Kyle Lamanteer struck out three in four innings for Holy Spirit (5-7).

Pleasantville 11, Bridgeton 9: The score was tied at 8-8 until visiting Pleasantville (4-6) scored two runs in the sixth inning for the win. Oscar Soto scored on a balk, and a sacrifice fly by Edriarlyn Caraballo made it 10-8. Caraballo went 2 for 2.

Winning pitcher Christofer Maldonado went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Maldonado pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, walked five and struck out six. Greyhounds closer Daniel Link recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh to get the save.

For Bridgeton (2-12), Joel Francisco Lopez was 2 for 4, and Enrique Pantaleon went 1 for 3, scored twice and drove in one run.

St. Joseph 19, Atlantic City 3: Ty Powell struck out six and allowed three hits in four innings to earn the win. He also went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs. Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs for the Wildcats (4-6). Scott DiGerolamo homered and scored three runs. Jake Marootian had two RBIs and scored twice. Cam Daly scored three runs.

The Vikings fell to 1-11.

Ocean City 13, Millville 3: Dante Edwardi struck out three and allowed five hits in five innings for the win. Duke McCarron went 2 for 4 scored two and had two RBIs for the Red Raiders (7-6). Evan Taylor went 2 for with two RBIs and an RBI. Colin Thompson went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Jack Hoag drew two walks and scored twice.

David Rodriguez scored twice for Millville (6-6). Cole Mulharan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Wayne Hill singled and scored.

Jackson Memorial 4, Southern Reg. 3: Jackson Memorial won in the bottom of the 10th inning. Brady Lesiak struck out seven in eight innings for the Rams (5-4). Ray Mulhern and Dom Miranda each scored. Mulhern doubled. Tommy Mazzella earned the win for Jackson Memorial (11-2). He pitched two hitless innings and struck out one.