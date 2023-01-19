Who made this week's high school sports top-10 list?

A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.

1. Girls state wrestling individual tournament

The championship matches of this competition will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall before the boy’s finals on March 4. The rest of the tournament will be held at Phillipsburgh High School.

2. Sophia Curtis

The Ocean City junior set school records in the triple jump (38 feet, 6 inches) and 55-meter hurdles (8.64 seconds) in a South Jersey Track Coaches Association meet at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island last weekend.

3. Connor Collins

The Southern Regional 113-pound wrestler began Thursday with 101 career wins.

4. Emma Peretti

The Hammonton senior leads the Cape-Atlantic League in scoring (18.4 points per game) and rebounding (13.7 rebounds per game)

5. The Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

The prestigious, single-elimination tournament that annually featured most of South Jersey’s top high school baseball teams announced it’s going to expand from 16 to 24 teams.

6. DJ Germann

The Egg Harbor Township senior guard reached the 1,000 career point milestone this week.

7. Jayla Hahn

The Southern Regional senior won the 138-pound Shore Conference championship and was named the competition’s most outstanding wrestler.

8. Mainland Regional boys basketball

The Mustangs (13-1) began Thursday undefeated against Cape-Atlantic League teams.

9. Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine Prep boys swimming teams

These undefeated teams meet 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine.

10. Bridgeton girls basketball

The Bulldogs began Thursday with an 11-3 record and the lead in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with a 6-0 record.