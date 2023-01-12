Who made this week's high school sports top-10 list?

A list of the top athletes, teams, personalities and issues in high school sports this week.
1. Southern Regional wrestling
The Rams solidified their status as the state’s top public school team with a 27-25 win over Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday.
2. Quanirah Montague
The Atlantic City senior, who has committed to Mississippi State, was one of 26 New Jersey girls basketball players nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Montague is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings.
3. Ocean City girls basketball
The Red Raiders (9-2) took an eight-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against Williamstown.
People are also reading…
4. The Seagull Classic
The annual high school basketball showcase event at Holy Spirit featured 18 games last weekend and 14 hours, 16 minutes of basketball last Sunday.
5. Braswell Thomas
Rutgers University offered the Lower Cape May Regional wide receiver/linebacker an NCAA Division I scholarship last week.
6. Arnaldo Rodriguez
The St. Joseph Academy senior scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Wildwood Catholic on Monday. He is averaging 22.1 points this season.
7. Ocean City boys basketball
The Red Raiders faced a difficult situation Wednesday night when St. Augustine beat them 50-41 for St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio’s 1,000th career win. Ocean City handled the game with outstanding class and sportsmanship.
8. Reese Downey
The Absegami sophomore guard already has made 107 career 3-pointers.
9. Wildwood boys basketball
The Warriors are off to a surprising 10-1 start. Junior guard Junior Hans is averaging 18.2 points.
10. Egg Harbor Township boys swimming
The Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 107-63 win over Mainland Regional on Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.