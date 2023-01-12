Who made this week's high school sports top-10 list?

A list of the top athletes, teams, personalities and issues in high school sports this week.

1. Southern Regional wrestling

The Rams solidified their status as the state’s top public school team with a 27-25 win over Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday.

2. Quanirah Montague

The Atlantic City senior, who has committed to Mississippi State, was one of 26 New Jersey girls basketball players nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Montague is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings.

3. Ocean City girls basketball

The Red Raiders (9-2) took an eight-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against Williamstown.

4. The Seagull Classic

The annual high school basketball showcase event at Holy Spirit featured 18 games last weekend and 14 hours, 16 minutes of basketball last Sunday.

5. Braswell Thomas

Rutgers University offered the Lower Cape May Regional wide receiver/linebacker an NCAA Division I scholarship last week.

6. Arnaldo Rodriguez

The St. Joseph Academy senior scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Wildwood Catholic on Monday. He is averaging 22.1 points this season.

7. Ocean City boys basketball

The Red Raiders faced a difficult situation Wednesday night when St. Augustine beat them 50-41 for St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio’s 1,000th career win. Ocean City handled the game with outstanding class and sportsmanship.

8. Reese Downey

The Absegami sophomore guard already has made 107 career 3-pointers.

9. Wildwood boys basketball

The Warriors are off to a surprising 10-1 start. Junior guard Junior Hans is averaging 18.2 points.

10. Egg Harbor Township boys swimming

The Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 107-63 win over Mainland Regional on Tuesday.