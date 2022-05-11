Who made the Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament?

Egg Harbor Township High School is the top seed in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament. The league announced Wednesday morning.
What follows are the matchups in the four-team tournament (seeds in parentheses):
Buena Regional (4) at EHT (1)
St. Joseph (3) at Cedar Creek (2)
The field consists of the three division winners and a wild card team.
EHT won the American Division and Buena is the United champion. Cedar Creek and St. Joe are currently tied for the National Division title.
First-round games will be played Friday or Saturday.
The title game is scheduled for May 18.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
