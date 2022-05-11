 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who made the Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament?

Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph softball_1571.jpeg

St. Joseph's Macie Jacquet takes a pitch against Cedar Creek on Wednesday in Hammonton. 

 Michael McGarry, Staff Writer

Egg Harbor Township High School is the top seed in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament. The league announced Wednesday morning.

What follows are the matchups in the four-team tournament (seeds in parentheses):

Buena Regional (4) at EHT (1)

St. Joseph (3) at Cedar Creek (2)

The field consists of the three division winners and a wild card team.

EHT won the American Division and Buena is the United champion. Cedar Creek and St. Joe are currently tied for the National Division title.

First-round games will be played Friday or Saturday.

The title game is scheduled for May 18.

