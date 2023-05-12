Either Buena Regional or St. Augustine Prep high school baseball team will be the top seed in the six-team Cape-Atlantic League Tournament that starts Monday.
If St. Augustine beats Egg Harbor Township on Friday, the Hermits will be the top seed. If St. Augustine loses, Buena Regional will be the top seed.
Friday’s games will also determine the No. 6 seed. If Absegami beats ACIT on Friday, the Braves will be the No. 6 seed. If Absegami loses, Cedar Creek will be the No. 6 seed.
The league's three division winners — St. Augustine, Buena Regional and Lower Cape May — received automatic tournament bids. A committee of CAL athletic directors picked the three at-large teams and seeded the tournament.
The top two seeds get byes in Monday's first round. The semifinals are Wednesday, the final May 19 at the home of the higher seed.
People are also reading…
St. Augustine is the defending champion.
The seeds are:
(1) St. Augustine/Buena
(2) St. Augustine/Buena
(3) Vineland
(4) Lower Cape May
(5) Egg Harbor Township
(6) Absegami/Cedar Creek
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.