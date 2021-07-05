Who is The Press Softball Player of the Year?

Just for fun, coach Les Olson of the St. Joseph Academy softball team sometimes tried to spark some emotion from standout shortstop Brianna Bailey this season.
Bailey always stayed steady. Her temperament is ideal for softball.
“The game of softball you’re going to fail. Things are going to happen,” Bailey said. “You just have to move past it and the get the next play, the next at-bat. You really can’t have a lot of emotion playing the game or that’s going to take over and you’re going to break down.”
Bailey led the Wildcats to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship. The Millville resident batted .480 with 23 RBIs, 50 runs scored and five home runs. Bailey is The Press Softball Player of the Year.
“She’s so calm and so confident at the plate,” Olson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first pitch of the at-bat or the seventh or eighth pitch of the at-bat. The situation never bothers her. You know she’s going to hit the ball hard somewhere.”
Bailey said what she remembers most about the season was the Wildcats’ 2-1 win at Egg Harbor Township on May 3 and St. Joe’s 7-0 victory over Gill St. Bernard in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game June 14.
“It meant a lot,” she said of winning the South Jersey title. “We worked so hard for it. Everyone had a job and everyone executed it very well. Everyone was focused the whole time. Everyone was worrying about helping the team out.”
Bailey, 18, said she started playing softball as soon as she could swing a bat and throw a ball. She played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Wildwood Catholic before transferring to St. Joe as a junior. She will continue her softball career at Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
“I can’t wait,” she said of college. “I really loved the campus. It felt like home almost.”
Team and Coach of the Year
St. Joseph Academy faced plenty of uncertainty before the 2020-21 school year.
The pandemic canceled the 2020 season. Financial troubles threatened to close the school.
Olson navigated the Wildcats through these troubles. With just 12 players, St. Joe finished 27-3 and won the South Jersey Non-Public B title. St. Joe is The Press Softball Team of the Year and Olson is The Press Softball Coach of the Year.
“Twelve months ago we didn’t have a school. We didn’t even basically have a team,” Olson said. “Who knew at that point what was going to happen in the fall? Just the way they battled and work together to put the season together. All the seniors, it’s a credit to them for leading this team to where we’re at with just 12 girls.”
Bailey said Olson makes sure the Wildcats are motivated for each practice and game.
“He makes it fun, but he makes it strict at the same time,” Bailey said. “You want to keep going. You want to keep practicing. He’s just a really great coach. You want to play for him.”
Who are the 2021 Press Softball All Stars?
Bailey batted .480 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 50 runs scored. She led the Wildcats to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship.
Makenzie Edwards
Makenzie Edwards
Hammonton
Sr. P
Edwards led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group III championship. She batted .400 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored. On the mound, Edwards struck out 187 batters in 124 innings pitched and had a 1.24 ERA.
Makayla Veneziale
Makayla Veneziale
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. P
Veneziale struck out 225 in 151 2/3 innings. She had a 0.92 ERA. At the plate, Veneziale batted .344 with 27 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Abigail Tunney
Abigail Tunney
Oakcrest
Jr. P
Tunney batted .458 with 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored. On the mound, she struck out 198 batters in a 150 innings pitched and had a 3.55 ERA.
Olivia Stetler
Olivia Stetler
Millville
Jr. C
Stetler batted .666 (30 for 45) with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Madison Cantoni
Madison Cantoni
Vineland
So. C
Cantoni batted .470 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Abby Gunnels
Abby Gunnels
Cedar Creek
Sr. INF
Gunnels batted .549 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 47 RBIs.
Alyssa Costello
Alyssa Costello
Lacey Township
Sr. SS
Costello batted .606 (40 for 66) with eight home runs, 41 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
Madison Hand
Madison Hand
Buena Regional
Jr. INF
Hand batted .580 (4o for 69) with 41 runs scored and 27 RBIs.
Krista Tzaferos
Krista Tzaferos
Hammonton
Jr. 2B
Tzaferos batted .500 with 23 runs scored, 27 RBIs and six home runs.
Madison Biddle
Madison Biddle
Egg Harbor Township
So. INF
Biddle batted .384 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Olivia Catalina
Olivia Catalina
Cedar Creek
Jr. OF
Catalina batted .461 with 42 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
Leah Morrin
Leah Morrin
Southern Regional
Sr. OF
Morrin batted .477 with 22 runs scored and 12 RBIs.
Kayla Dollard
Kayla Dollard
Egg Harbor Township
Jr. OF
Dollard batted .443 with 32 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
Davianna Jimenez
Davianna Jimenez
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. OF
Jimenez batted .380 with 41 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Bella Canesi
Bella Canesi
Mainland Regional
Jr. OF
Canesi batted .397 with 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
Kendal Bryant
Kendal Bryant
Buena Regional
Jr. DH
Bryant batted .532 with 33 runs scored, 33 RBIs and five home runs.
Katie Dainton
Katie Dainton
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. Utility
Dainton batted .452 with 43 runs scored and 37 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
Emma Douglas
OLMA
Fr. P
Haley Korsak
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. P
Macie Jacquet
St. Joseph Academy
So. C
Taylor D'Attilio
Cedar Creek
Sr. C
Delaney Sullivan
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. 1B
Sarah Lalley
Southern Regional
Jr. INF
Alexa Panagopoylos
Hammonton
So. INF
Bailey Dickinson
Vineland
Sr. INF
Brooke Dickinson
Vineland
Sr. INF
Sayde Nichols
Middle Township
Sr. INF
Emily Felice
Millville
Jr. INF
Brooke Joslin
Millville
Fr. OF
Jayda Shehadi
Oakcrest
Jr. OF.
Morgan Harrell-Alvarez
Vineland
Fr. OF
Ava Kinkler
Mainland Regional
Jr. Utility
Gianna Terpolilli
OLMA
Sr. DH
Xelyn Conde
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. DH
Hailey Neville
Ocean City
Sr. All-around
Cece Marota
Atlantic City
So. All-around
