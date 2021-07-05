Who is The Press Softball Player of the Year?

Just for fun, coach Les Olson of the St. Joseph Academy softball team sometimes tried to spark some emotion from standout shortstop Brianna Bailey this season.

Bailey always stayed steady. Her temperament is ideal for softball.

“The game of softball you’re going to fail. Things are going to happen,” Bailey said. “You just have to move past it and the get the next play, the next at-bat. You really can’t have a lot of emotion playing the game or that’s going to take over and you’re going to break down.”

Bailey led the Wildcats to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship. The Millville resident batted .480 with 23 RBIs, 50 runs scored and five home runs. Bailey is The Press Softball Player of the Year.

“She’s so calm and so confident at the plate,” Olson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first pitch of the at-bat or the seventh or eighth pitch of the at-bat. The situation never bothers her. You know she’s going to hit the ball hard somewhere.”

Bailey said what she remembers most about the season was the Wildcats’ 2-1 win at Egg Harbor Township on May 3 and St. Joe’s 7-0 victory over Gill St. Bernard in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game June 14.