Who is The Press high school football player, coach and team of the year?

Coach Humberto Ayala of the Millville High School football team sometimes has to remind everyone that Lotzeir Brooks is just a kid.

But that 16-year-old kid just might be the next big thing to come out of Millville.

The sophomore wide receiver/defensive back led the Thunderbolts to the state Group IV championship this season. He caught 69 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for two TDs. On defense, Brooks made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers are among the colleges that have offered Brooks scholarships.

He is The Press Player of the Year.

“Lotzeir is so dynamic,” Ayala said. “The kid is such a great athlete, great team player. Sometimes you get players as dynamic as him and sometimes you can get some selfishness. He’s far from that.”

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Brooks is known for his speed. In just two high school seasons, he has caught 104 passes for 2,077 yards and 27 TDs. He showed his versatility in Millville’s 18-14 win over Northern Highlands in the state Group IV title game, catching 11 passes for 113 yards and a TD and also blocking a field goal.

“That meant a lot,” Brooks said of the state title. “We had a lot of doubters. We had to prove ourselves.”

Brooks is quiet off the field.

“He’s not a fan of the media,” Ayala said with a laugh. “To get him in front of a camera, I’m struggling right now. He’s very to himself. He has a short, tight-knit group of friends that he’s grown up with. He’s a homebody type of a kid.”

On the field, he plays with confidence and swagger. When Millville struggled on special teams early this season, Brooks went to Ayala and told him he wanted to play on the kickoff team.

He told me, ’We’re not getting beat on kickoffs anymore,’ ” Ayala said. “He loves to play football. Lotzeir knows he’s the dude. He knows what he has. He’s just humble about it.”

Brooks said he doesn’t feel pressure on the field. He started playing football when he was 6-years-old. He started as a tight end.

“I was bigger than everybody else,” he said. “I was more of a blocking tight end.”

When he was 10, Brooks shifted to running back.

“The coaches wanted to see what I could do,” he said.

Before he even played a high school game, college coaches were calling Millville about Brooks, who understandably knew little about college recruiting. The Millville coaches had to explain to Brooks what an “offer” was.

“I don’t let that stuff get in my head,” he said. “I’m still in the 10th grade. I have to work on my high school seasons.”

Millville High School is the home of many standout athletes. Thunderbolts graduates Calvin Murray, Bubba Green, Ryquell Armstead and Dwayne Hendricks played in the NFL. Mike Trout is a three-time American League MVP. Buddy Kenendy played in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks this past season.

Few towns cherish their high school sports as much as Millville.

“It means a lot to play here,” Brooks said. “The guys I play with, we've been playing together since we were little. It would mean a lot to have people look up to me.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Atlantic City qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Vikings won their first playoff game since 2012.

Atlantic City 7-3 for its first winning season since 2017.

Vikings coach Keenan Wright is The Press Coach of the Year.

“My staff and everybody was clicking on all cylinders,” Wright said. ‘The offseason was exactly like I wanted it, and the kids bought in. I know people say that a lot. But we put a lot in front of the kids, and they met the challenge.”

Wright took over the program in 2020 just as the pandemic struck. COVID-19 hit Atlantic City hard. The Vikings finished 1-6 in 2020 and 3-7 in 2021.

For the first time in several seasons, there’s a sense of optimism around the program. The Vikings featured some of South Jersey’s most dynamic players this season, most notably sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Sah’nye Degraffenreidt.

“We’re going to be tough to deal with next year,” Wright said. “I’m very optimistic for next year. We have some goals we want to meet. We came close this year. With what we have coming back, we can go even further.”

TEAM OF THE YEAR

The chant of “OBG, OBG” is heard after every Thunderbolts win.

Millville refers to itself as the orange and blue gang after the school’s colors.

To the Thunderbolts, OBG is more than a saying. It gives fans, coaches and players the feeling that they belong to something greater themselves.

Millville won the state Group IV championship this season. The Thunderbolts (12-2) finished No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 and are The Press Team of the Year. State Group V champion Toms River North (14-0) was ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11.

The Thunderbolts trailed at halftime in each of their last five games. They rallied to win each one.

“That’s OBG football,” Ayala said. “Millville - we’re resilient. We fight to the end no matter what. The kids are so confident and when they have that confidence, they’re dangerous. It means they can fight to the end.”