Who is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year?

Lauren Princz began her high school track and field career with big expectations.
They didn’t slow the Egg Harbor Township High School senior down.
Princz won two Atlantic County, two South Jersey Group IV, two state Group IV and one Meet of Champions titles this spring.
The sprinter is The Press Gilrs Track and Field Player of the Year.
“Overall, it was amazing and blessed,” Princz said of the season.
Princz played a bunch of sports growing up. She quickly found her niche in track and field. She ran for Mays Landing Express Track Club and competed in the U.S. Junior Olympics in 2015 and 2017. As an eighth-grader in 2017, Princz won national age-group championships and ran the 200 dash in 24.77 seconds.
While many in the state track and field community projected Princz to be one of the state’s best, she had modest expectations for herself when her career began.
“I thought I was going to be a good runner,” she said. “I thought it was going to be struggle.”
Her perspective quickly changed when she finished second in the 55 dash at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions as freshman.
“It was mind blowing,” she said.
Egg Harbor Township coach Erika Vazquez said Princz’s best quality might be her determination.
“She’s a very motivated young woman,” Vazquez said. “She sets goals. She’s one of the most hard-working athletes I’ve ever had the honor to coach. Especially the past year (with the pandemic), Lauren never gave up. She never let that get the best of her. When she came into her senior year, she wanted to leave her mark on New Jersey.”
Princz demonstrated not only her speed but also her resiliency at the Meet of Champions. She set a Cape-Atlantic League record of 11.66 seconds in the 100 dash but was edged at the finish line by Jada Ellis of Manchester Township.
Princz bounced back from that disappointed and won the 200 dash easily. She thrusted her fist in the air as she crossed the finish line.
“Honestly, I was a little bummed out in the 100 but when I saw my time I was like ‘This is unbelievable,’ ” she said. “The (time) was on my goal list If I won it would have been more amazing, but I hit the goal I wanted to. I knew I had other things to do. I just had to do what I do best (in the 200) and run my race.”
Princz will continue her career at Penn State University. She graduates with the Cape-Atlantic League records in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds) and 200 dash (23.90 seconds).
“It’s crazy that I’m fastest the girl to run these times in the Cape-Atlantic League,” she said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s something I thought would never happen coming into high school. I have the top teams in the CAL. What the heck?”
******
Egg Harbor Township won the first state title in the program’s history this spring. The Eagles outscored second-place Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56-41 to win Group IV. Vazquez is The Press Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“She tells us to leave our mark on the track and have heart when we run,” Princz said. “I go by that. She pushes us every day in practice. She literally helps us in any way possible if we ask her.”
Track and field blends individual competitions into a team concept. What Vazquez does well is make each girl feel like she’s an important member of the team no matter what her role.
“I want all the girls to feel like we’re a family,” Vazquez said. “We’re trying to inspire them. We really came together as a team (this spring). They were able to put aside all their differences and their individual goal, and they fought for it as a team.”
