Who is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year?

Egg Harbor Township coach Erika Vazquez said Princz’s best quality might be her determination.

“She’s a very motivated young woman,” Vazquez said. “She sets goals. She’s one of the most hard-working athletes I’ve ever had the honor to coach. Especially the past year (with the pandemic), Lauren never gave up. She never let that get the best of her. When she came into her senior year, she wanted to leave her mark on New Jersey.”

Princz demonstrated not only her speed but also her resiliency at the Meet of Champions. She set a Cape-Atlantic League record of 11.66 seconds in the 100 dash but was edged at the finish line by Jada Ellis of Manchester Township.

Princz bounced back from that disappointed and won the 200 dash easily. She thrusted her fist in the air as she crossed the finish line.

“Honestly, I was a little bummed out in the 100 but when I saw my time I was like ‘This is unbelievable,’ ” she said. “The (time) was on my goal list If I won it would have been more amazing, but I hit the goal I wanted to. I knew I had other things to do. I just had to do what I do best (in the 200) and run my race.”