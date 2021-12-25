Who is The Press Cross Country Runner of the Year?

She credited her teammates for her helping make the adjustment.

“My expectation was just to stay healthy and be the best I could be,” she said. “Our whole team is so nice. I couldn’t have done as well as I did this season without them. They really helped me with getting to know my high school cross country season.”

Day not only enjoyed the wins this fall but also the long bus rides to the big meets.

“We just love to hang out and talk,” Day of her teammates. “Our lives are so stressful with practice and homework. It was nice to have the time relax and be a team and a high schoolers.”

She runs with an effortless style. She’s also a quick learner. On Nov. 6 in the South Jersey Group III championship at Dream Park in Gloucester Township, Day started too fast. She led early but eventually finished fourth.

The next week at the state Group III championship at Holmdel, she got off to a more measured start and finished sixth, beating the two of the three runners who finished ahead of her at the South Jersey meet.