Who is the 2021 Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year?

It might have been the race of the year for New Jersey High School track and field. It also briefly turned Braddock's running life upside down.

He was disqualified after the race for interfering with Rakitis down the stretch. The ruling meant the end of Braddock’s 1,600 races in New Jersey.

“It was a huge shock at first,” Braddock said. “The goal the whole time had been to run the 1,600 at the Meet of Champions. I had to adjust my expectations for the next few weeks. I tried to take some deep breaths and not to be to upset about it.”

The next day Braddock used the disqualification as motivation to rebound to win the South Jersey Group IV 3,200.

“After that, I was kind of over it,” Braddock said. “I kind of closed that chapter and new I had to move in going forward.”

Braddock never looked back. He excelled at the state Group IV championships on June 11/12 running a personal best to finish second in the 800 run (1:53.12) and setting a Press-area record of 8:48.64 to win the 3,200. Southern outscored second-place East Brunswick 54-46 to win the team championship.

Southern Regional coach Scott Baker said what makes Braddock so successful his is commitment to the team and the sport.