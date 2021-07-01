Who is the 2021 Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year?

Jackson Braddock’s track and field season didn’t go as planned.
It turned out pretty good anyway.
The Southern Regional High School senior set Press-area records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He won three Ocean County championships. He finished first in the 3,200-meter run at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second in that event at the Meet of the Champions.
Braddock’s efforts helped Southern win the first state Group IV championship in the program’s history. He will continue his career at the University of Virginia. Braddock is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“I’m thankful we were able to have a normal season this year,” Braddock said, “and kind of put our best foot forward and see what we can do.”
Braddock had to overcome adversity in the postseason. He was one of the state’s top 1,600 runners, setting a Press-area record of 4 minutes, 6.25 seconds in winning that event at the Ocean County championships. Braddock figured to be one of the top contenders in that event in the championship races.
He finished second to Kyle Rakitis of Kingsway Regional in the 1,600 at the South Jersey Group IV championship. Rakitis won in 4:08.58. Braddock was second in 4:08.65.
It might have been the race of the year for New Jersey High School track and field. It also briefly turned Braddock's running life upside down.
He was disqualified after the race for interfering with Rakitis down the stretch. The ruling meant the end of Braddock’s 1,600 races in New Jersey.
“It was a huge shock at first,” Braddock said. “The goal the whole time had been to run the 1,600 at the Meet of Champions. I had to adjust my expectations for the next few weeks. I tried to take some deep breaths and not to be to upset about it.”
The next day Braddock used the disqualification as motivation to rebound to win the South Jersey Group IV 3,200.
“After that, I was kind of over it,” Braddock said. “I kind of closed that chapter and new I had to move in going forward.”
Braddock never looked back. He excelled at the state Group IV championships on June 11/12 running a personal best to finish second in the 800 run (1:53.12) and setting a Press-area record of 8:48.64 to win the 3,200. Southern outscored second-place East Brunswick 54-46 to win the team championship.
Southern Regional coach Scott Baker said what makes Braddock so successful his is commitment to the team and the sport.
“He is one of the most focused and driven individuals I have ever encountered,” Baker said, “and the fact that he remains so humble through all his success is a tribute to all that helped him along the way.”
*****
The Southern Regional boys track and field team had a season to remember.
The Rams won the South Jersey Group IV championship for the second time in the program’s history.
They won the state Group IV title for the first time in school history.
Baker is The Press Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“I’ve never seen a team like this before. From our seniors down to a freshman, they are all in it to win it,” Baker said after Southern won the South Jersey Group IV title. “I just wish I could keep these guys around forever. They’re an awesome bunch.”
Braddock said Baker believes in the Rams even when they don’t believe in themselves.
“He comes in every day with huge goals,” Braddock said of Baker. “Goals that myself and my teammates wouldn’t believe he didn’t instill that in us. Running for him broadens your horizons and tells you there’s more out there. The confidence he has in us gives you confidence when you’re toeing the starting line for him.”
