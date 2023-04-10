A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Records through Sunday:
1. Donovan Catholic (1) 4-0
2. Haddon Heights (2) 4-0
3. Egg Harbor Township (3) 3-0
4. Bordentown (4) 1-1
5. Moorestown (UR) 4-0
6. Paul VI (UR) 2-1
7. Lenape (6) 2-1
8. Audubon (UR) 3-0
9. Delsea Regional (9) 2-0
10. St. Joseph Academy (11) 3-1
11. GCIT (UR);2-0
