A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last season's record in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
1. Donovan Catholic (30-1): Defending state Non-Public A champion.
2. Haddon Heights (25-4): Won the Tournament of Champions last season.
3. Egg Harbor Township (25-2): Defending South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League champion.
4. Bordentown (24-2): South Jersey Group II semifinalist
5. Clayton (21-4): Defending state Group I champion.
6. Lenape (17-3): Defending Olympic Conference American Division champion.
7. Cedar Creek (25-6): Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II runner-up
8. Burlington Township (18-4): Defending South Jersey Group III champion.
9. Delsea Regional (21-6): South Jersey Group III runner-up
10. Hammonton (17-8): South Jersey Group III semifinalist.
11. St. Joseph Academy (19-10): Defending South Jersey Non-Public B champion.
