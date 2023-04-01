A ranking of schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Last season's record in parentheses. Local teams in bold:
1. Gloucester Catholic (21-10): South Jersey Non-Public B finalist.
2. Kingsway (26-5): South Jersey Group IV runner-up.
3. Cherokee (27-8): Defending South Jersey Group IV champion.
4. Egg Harbor Township (21-7): South Jersey Group IV quarterfinalist.
5. St. Augustine Prep (27-2): Defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public A champion.
6. Donovan Catholic (16-12): Shore Conference B South co-champion.
7. Bishop Eustace (20-8): South Jersey Non-Public B semifinalist.
8. Ocean City (19-9): South Jersey Group III runner-up.
9. Delsea Regional (23-6): Defending South Jersey Group III champion.
10. Mainland Regional (19-8): Cape-Atlantic League runner-up.
11. Shawnee (22-7): South Jersey Group IV semifinalist.
