Who is ranked in The Press girls basketball preseason Elite 11

A ranking of public school teams that compete for South Jersey titles and non-public teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on its observations, research and interviews. Last season’s record in parentheses. Local teams in bold:
1. Paul VI (24-4)
2. Shawnee (26-4)
3. Camden Catholic (22-6)
4. Lenape (19-9)
5. Middle Township (19-10)
6. Mainland Regional (28-3)
7. Jackson Memorial (22-6)
8. Cherokee (27-4)
9. Clearview (18-6)
People are also reading…
10. Wildwood Catholic (23-6)
11. Monsignor Donovan (21-6)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.