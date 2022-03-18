 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who are the previous winners of The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award

The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year award will be announced this weekend. Here's a look back at previous winners:

1994: Jen Denby, Millville

1995: Merri Jones, Middle Township

1996: Karen Shutz, EHT

1997: Candice McCallum, Southern Regional

1998: Audrey Lundy, Vineland

1999: Monica Johnson, Wildwood

2000: Monica Johnson, Wildwood

2001: Monica Johnson, Wildwood

2002: Monica Johnson, Wildwood

2003: Adrienne Rochetti, Sacred Heart

2004: Viktoria Sholokhova, Sacred Heart

2005: Tasha Cannon, Atlantic City

2006: Tasha Cannon, Atlantic City

2007: Tara Booker, Absegami

2008: Tara Booker, Absegami

2009: Ashley Durham, Sacred Heart

2010: Kristen Sharkey, Southern Regional

2011: Alicia Cox, Vineland

2012: Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek

2013: Julia Duggan, Ocean City

2014: Lauryn Fields, Middle Township

2015: Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May

2016: Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township

2017: Grace Sacco, Ocean City

2018: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional

2019: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional

2020: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional

2021: Kate Herlihy, Middle Township

Kylee Watson, 2018 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Mainland Regional High School sophomore Kylee Watson is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2018.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
