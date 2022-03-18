Who are the previous winners of The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award

The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year award will be announced this weekend. Here's a look back at previous winners:
1994: Jen Denby, Millville
1995: Merri Jones, Middle Township
1996: Karen Shutz, EHT
1997: Candice McCallum, Southern Regional
1998: Audrey Lundy, Vineland
1999: Monica Johnson, Wildwood
2000: Monica Johnson, Wildwood
2001: Monica Johnson, Wildwood
2002: Monica Johnson, Wildwood
2003: Adrienne Rochetti, Sacred Heart
2004: Viktoria Sholokhova, Sacred Heart
2005: Tasha Cannon, Atlantic City
2006: Tasha Cannon, Atlantic City
2007: Tara Booker, Absegami
2008: Tara Booker, Absegami
2009: Ashley Durham, Sacred Heart
2010: Kristen Sharkey, Southern Regional
2011: Alicia Cox, Vineland
2012: Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek
2013: Julia Duggan, Ocean City
2014: Lauryn Fields, Middle Township
2015: Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May
2016: Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township
2017: Grace Sacco, Ocean City
2018: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional
2019: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional
2020: Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional
2021: Kate Herlihy, Middle Township
