 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Who are the previous winner of The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year award?

  • 0
Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016

A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title

 Nicholas Huba

The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year award will be announced this weekend: What follows is a list of previous winners:

1994: LaMarr Greer, Middle Township

1995: Clifton Jones, Pleasantville

1996: Clifton Jones, Pleasantville

1997: Mike Kouser, St. Augustine Prep

1998: Nick Boyd, Middle Township

1999: Andrew Sullivan, St. Augustine Prep

2000: Tory Cavalieri, Atlantic City

2001: Olu Babalola, St. Augustine Prep

2002: Scott Greenman, St. Augustine Prep

2003: Andrew Morrison, Wildwood Catholic

2004: Anthony Farmer, St. Augustine Prep

2005: Mark Crumble, Atlantic City

2006: Frank Turner, Atlantic City and Dennis Horner, Holy Spirit

People are also reading…

2007: Anthony Raffa, Wildwood Catholic

2008: Ryan Brooks, Holy Spirit

2009: B.J. Bailey, Holy Spirit

2010: Tom McKeefery, Lower Cape May

2011: Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine Prep

2012: KaShawn Dunston, Atlantic City

2013: Dayshawn Reynolds, Atlantic City

2014: Jordan Robertson, Wildwood Catholic

2015: Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine Prep

2016: Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine Prep

2017: Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine Prep

2018: Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, and Caleb Fields, Wildwood Catholic

2019: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic

2020: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic

2021: Matt Delaney, St. Augustine Prep

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News