Who are the previous winner of The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year award?

The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year award will be announced this weekend: What follows is a list of previous winners:
1994: LaMarr Greer, Middle Township
1995: Clifton Jones, Pleasantville
1996: Clifton Jones, Pleasantville
1997: Mike Kouser, St. Augustine Prep
1998: Nick Boyd, Middle Township
1999: Andrew Sullivan, St. Augustine Prep
2000: Tory Cavalieri, Atlantic City
2001: Olu Babalola, St. Augustine Prep
2002: Scott Greenman, St. Augustine Prep
2003: Andrew Morrison, Wildwood Catholic
2004: Anthony Farmer, St. Augustine Prep
2005: Mark Crumble, Atlantic City
2006: Frank Turner, Atlantic City and Dennis Horner, Holy Spirit
2007: Anthony Raffa, Wildwood Catholic
2008: Ryan Brooks, Holy Spirit
2009: B.J. Bailey, Holy Spirit
2010: Tom McKeefery, Lower Cape May
2011: Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine Prep
2012: KaShawn Dunston, Atlantic City
2013: Dayshawn Reynolds, Atlantic City
2014: Jordan Robertson, Wildwood Catholic
2015: Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine Prep
2016: Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine Prep
2017: Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine Prep
2018: Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, and Caleb Fields, Wildwood Catholic
2019: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic
2020: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic
2021: Matt Delaney, St. Augustine Prep
