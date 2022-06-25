Who are The Press softball player, coach and team of the year?

Madison Biddle sees the softball.

She catches the softball.

That sums up the strategy that made the Egg Harbor Township High School junior shortstop one of New Jersey’s best defensive players this spring.

“I don’t like to think when a ball is hit,” Biddle said. “As soon as the ball is hit, I just react. If I think, I’m going to make a mistake.”

Biddle’s ability to catch seemingly everything hit her way combined with her prowess at the plate makes her The Press Softball Player of the Year. She batted .386 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 25-2 record and the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League championships. And EHT coach Kristi Troster said Biddle always knew the right thing to say off the field to re-energize the Eagles if they were down.

“She’s a gem defensively,” Troster said. “She trains day in and day out. She’s the one who says, ‘Hit at me again.’ The fact that she does hit and hits for both power and extra-base hits and everything like that just makes her more of a standout at that position.”

Biddle’s success is a family project. She says she was inspired to play softball by older sister Emily, who played center field for the 2017 Eagles who won the state Group IV title.

“She inspired me to be the person I am today,” Madison said.

Biddle’s parents, Kristie and John, often hit her ground balls on her off days.

“I listen to my coaches, and I watch videos,” Biddle said. “Anytime I can learn something new, I definitely try it.”

Biddle’s ability to cover a lot of ground was a key for the Eagles. Her defensive skills helped the Eagles limit the number of high-scoring innings their opponents had.

“Anything that comes in my direction, I try to get there,” Biddle said. “Just think about where the ball is, and you have to grab it.”

Coach of the Year

Kristi Troster never envisioned herself hitting infield practice while wearing a unicorn headband.

But she’s a coach who believes in connecting with players.

Troster is The Press Coach of the Year. Troster describes the Eagles as magical unicorns because of their effervescent personalities.

“Sometimes it’s the little things you do for the kids because that’s who they are,” Troster said. “I enjoyed going to practice every day. I enjoyed the good times. I enjoyed the tough times. This team had talent and humility. They were really great people.”

Troster was a standout field hockey and softball player at North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. She was an EHT assistant before taking over the program in 2020. She also coaches the Eagles' field hockey team.

“She’s not only a coach. You can talk to her about anything,” Biddle said. “She has the highest softball IQ ever. But when you need to talk about something or you have a mental block, she talks you through it. She’s the reason our team has the confidence we have.”

Team of the Year

Egg Harbor Township finished No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 ranking and is The Press Team of the Year.

The Eagles (25-2) won their third South Jersey title since 2016 and the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. Egg Harbor Township lost to Watchung Hills 2-1 in the state Group IV final.

Sophomore third baseman Payton Colbert (42 hits) and sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson (47 RBIs) sparked the offense. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard had a 0.75 ERA.

“Our team became really close this year,” Biddle said. “The closer we became, the more devoted we were to winning. Us playing as a team and backing each other up no matter what happened, I think that was the most important part of the year.”

EHT's loss in the state final provides plenty of motivation for next season.

“When we lost that, obviously, it was upsetting,” Biddle said. “But the day after, we all texted each other and said, ‘Next year is the year.’ We refuse to lose next year.”

