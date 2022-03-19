Who are The Press girls basketball player, team and coach of the year?

Occasionally, when the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team shoots around, two basketballs will get stuck in the net.

At that point, the Mustangs have a tradition of trying to see how many basketballs they can pile into the net at one time.

Before Camryn Dirkes arrived, the team record was seven. This season Dirkes and her teammates upped the mark to nine. A picture of the nine basketballs stuck in the net is Dirkes’ screen saver on her phone.

The goofy tradition is just another way the 5-foot-7 senior guard left her winning mark on the program.

Dirkes led Mainland to a 28-3 record, the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles and a state final appearance this season. The Linwood resident is The Press Player of the Year.

“I just really focused on doing the little things and being a solid rock for my team,” Dirkes said. “If someone was having bad day or if they had a bad play, I would lift them up and be someone the girls could rely on.”

Dirkes impact on Mainland can be measured in wins and not statistics. Despite not playing as a sophomore because of a foot injury, Mainland went 68-9 with Dirkes in the lineup. She started at point guard as a freshman for the Mainland team that won the 2019 state title.

“Nothing is ever too big for her,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She’s a different type of special kid. She comes from a great family that teaches competitiveness and drive and work ethic but at the same time really values the whole idea of youth sports is for the experience with your friends.”

Dirkes often said she doesn’t care how much she scored as long as the Mustangs won.

A lot of athletes say the same thing.

Few mean it. Dirkes does.

“It’s part of a team sport,” she said. “You don’t want to be known as a selfish person or player. You can’t win anything by yourself. I’ve always played my game that way.”

Dirkes statistics were still impressive, however. She led Mainland in scoring with an 11.9 average and also averaged four rebounds and 2.2 assists. She finished with 711 career points.

Dirkes, who also excels at soccer and track and field, will not play sports in college. She wants to attend a big school, focus on academics and see where that path leads her.

When it comes to her Mainland legacy, it’s no surprise the main photo on Dirkes’ phone is nine basketballs stuck in a net.

“I’ll remember the little things,” she said.

In Dirkes case, the little things added up to a lot of memorable moments.

Team of the Year

Mainland Regional was undefeated against CAL teams this season. The Mustangs finished No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 ranking and are The Press Team of the Year.

In addition to Dirkes, Mainland relied on the inside play of senior center Kaitlyn Boggs, the perimeter shooting of sophomore Ava Mazur, the transition scoring of Ava’s twin sister Bella and the defense and playmaking of sophomore Kasey Bretones.

The Mustangs said what really made them successful was how well they got along on and off the court.

“What I’m going to remember the most is the reason we won all those things was the group of girls that we had,” Dirkes said. “Our prioritizing of friendships and being nice to one another … all the little things that come with being part of a team. Those championships come once you develop those little things, the chemistry.”

Coach of the Year

Wildwood Catholic returned one starter this season.

Yet the Crusaders finished 23-6 and reached the CAL tournament and South Jersey Non-Public B finals.

Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri is The Press Coach of the Year. With a 523-148 career record in 25 seasons, DiPatri is one of the state’s most accomplished coached. This was one of his top coaching jobs.

“The kids brought into our program,” DiPatri said. “They brought into each other. They wanted to get better each and every day. They brought into the tradition of the program and the tradition of basketball at Wildwood Catholic. It was their time to step up and shine, and they went out and did it.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.