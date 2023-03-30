What impressed Atlantic City High School girls basketball coach Jason Lantz about Quanirah Montague this season had little to do with what happened on the court.

It was how the 6-foot-5 senior grew off the court.

‘She came out of her shell,” Lantz said. ‘She’s very shy, really humble. As the year progressed, she expressed how much basketball, this experience and the team meant to her.”

Montague, who has committed to attend Mississippi State on an NCAA Division I scholarship, led the Vikings to a season to remember. She averaged 17.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists and finished with 1,006 career points. Montague led the Vikings (22-6) to the South Jersey Group IV final for the first time since 1984 and the Cape-Atlantic League final.

“It was a fun experience,” Montague said. “It was an exciting experience. I think I had a career and had some good teammates.”

Montague combines size and agility rarely seen in high school basketball. She can play not inside but also on the perimeter. Her most underrated skill was her passing. Montague was especially adept at grabbing rebounds and then passing up court to teammates running in stride to start fastbreaks.

“You always have to have trust in your teammates,” she said. “You have to believe in them, believe in your coach and trust everybody around you.”

Montague is set to join a college basketball program on the rise. Mississippi State finished 22-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season. Montague has begun preparing for her college career by training and changing her diet to eliminate fried foods.

“I’m going to try to get better and faster,” she said. “I want to see what I can do. I’m excited to play with those players. I should be good to go.”

Team of the Year

Mainland Regional finished 26-3, won its second straight CAL title and reached the South Jersey Group III final. The Mustangs also won the CAL National Division, one of the state’s toughest with Middle Township (South Jersey Group II champion), Ocean City (South Jersey Group III champion) and Wildwood Catholic 9South Jersey Non-Public B runner-up). Mainland is The Press Team of the Year.

“To make it through the last two years having lost only one CAL game is pretty impressive,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “The (CAL) final (against Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township) had a pretty special atmosphere. The kids really enjoyed it.”

Junior point guard Kasey Bretones set the tone for the Mustangs with her stingy defensive play. Junior guard Ava Mazur provided scoring and timely perimeter shooting, while her twin sister Bella was a clutch scorer and defender. Junior center Sydney Stokes emerged as an inside force as the season progressed. Sophomore guard Ava Sheeran had a promising season and senior Jane Meads came off the bench to help the Mustangs weather several injuries during the season.

“We return our starting five,” Betson said. "We're obviously excited about having a good core back. We hope they continue to develop, our leadership group with our guards, we hope they continue to improve.”

Coach of the Year

Stephanie Gaitley called this past season a fairy tale.

After 36 seasons as a college coach, Gaitley returned to coach her alma mater Ocean City High School.

The Red Raiders finished 23-7 and won the South Jersey Group III championship. Gaitley in The Press Coach of the Year. Gaitley said her first goal was to assemble a great coaching staff, which included her sister Coco Lefkowitz, her nephew Jack Davis and Ocean City graduates Trish Hopson and Emily Gillian.

“Once I surrounded myself with them, I said, ‘Alright this is great now,’ ” Gaitley said. “Now we can go. The kids were great. The parents were great. Everybody was so into it. It was very refreshing. I loved the innocence of the kids. It was everything and more I could have asked for.”

Ocean City opened the season with a 51-35 loss at Mainland Regional. Ten weeks later, the Red Raiders returned to Linwood and beat the Mustangs 39-27 in the South Jersey Group III title game.

Gaitley said off the court activities such as sleep overs, team males and a trip to watch the Villanova women play were just essential to the Red Raiders success as what happened on the court.

“From an X and O standpoint, we totally committed ourselves to defense,” Gaitley said. “Everybody judges themselves on scoring, but we said ‘Guys, we can’t win games unless we understand how to play defense.’ Details were critical for us to be successful and make that stretch run.”