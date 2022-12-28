Who are The Press boys cross country runner, coach and team of the year?

Fabian Ramales Perez quickly got to the finish line this cross country season.

The Southern Regional High School senior still took the time to enjoy the trip.

Ramales Perez won the Shore Conference A South and Ocean County championships. He finished fifth in the Shore Conference, fourth in the South Jersey Group IV championship, eighth in the state Group IV championship and 17th at the Meet of Champions.

Ramales Perez is The Press Male Cross Country Runner of the Year. Ramalez Perez focuses on the grind of training as much as he does the final results.

“The process is definitely a big part for me,” he said. ‘Getting there is as good as accomplishing a great race. I like the journey.”

Ramales Perez’s running career began after he was cut from the seventh grade soccer team at Southern Regional Middle School.

“I was pretty bummed,” he said. “I did love soccer.”

He then decided to try out for track and field.

“I was doing it for fun,” he said. ‘I’ve always liked to run.”

But Ramales Perez quickly developed a passion for running.

“I was on the slower side of the team,” he said. “I just started slowly working my way up. I would treat every practice pretty importantly. I would just give it my all.”

Ramales Perez will continue his running career at Boston College. He plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

Ramales Perez does sometimes reflect on the fact that all his running success might not have happened if he wasn’t cut from that seventh grade soccer team.

“I think I would have always ended up wanting to try cross country at one point - maybe,” he said. “I still would have found the sport one way or another.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

It’s the job of every coach to have their team at its best when it matters most.

That’s what Joe Lucchio of Egg Harbor Township did this season.

The Eagles started slowly in dual meets and finished with a 3-6 record.

“We always had a kid hurt, a kid sick or a kid didn’t run well (early),” Lucchio said.

The Eagles held a meeting before the end of the season.

“We told them there’s more potential here,” Lucchio said.

EHT went on to win the Atlantic County championship for the first time since 2014, beating second-place Mainland Regional 54-61.

Lucchio is The Press Coach of the Year.

“We had a clear cut seven boys and not to sound too cliche but what made us come together was when they started running for each other,” Lucchio said. “It’s always the goal to peak at championship season. As a coach, it’s really rewarding when you run your best when it matters the most. You feel vindicated that the training plan (worked).”

The Eagles return six of their top-seven runners next season.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back ready to go,” Lucchio said.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Ocean City graduated several standouts from last year’s team.

Still, the Red Raiders had their typical successful season this fall.

Ocean City won the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished second in South Jersey Group III.

“We came in not sure what to expect,” Ocean City coach Matt Purdue said. “We had a good group of freshmen last year. The young group combined with a few key veterans led to a successful season.”