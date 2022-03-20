Who are The Press boys basketball player, team and coach of the year?

Carlos Lopez never got rattled this high school boys basketball season.

The Egg Harbor Township senior guard led the Eagles to a 23-4 record and one of the best seasons in school history. He averaged 21.7 points and made 76 3-pointers. The 6-foot-2 Lopez in The Press Player of the Year. He is the first EHT player to win the award since it began in 1994.

“Carlos was always a cool steady hand,” Egg Harbor coach Cameron Bell said. “Even in the biggest of games, he always stayed calm and composed, which helped everybody else stay calm and composed. He never wavered. He never thought that we were going to lose.”

Lopez transferred to Egg Harbor Township from Williamstown before his sophomore season. His father Carlos Lopez Sr. played for the Eagles, graduating in 1996. Growing up, Lopez spent plenty weekends in Egg Harbor playing basketball with his current teammates.

In three seasons at EHT, Lopez led the Eagles to a 50-20 record and two South Jersey Group IV semifinal appearances.

“It felt pretty good playing with the guys I knew as a kid,” Lopez said. “We’ve known each other since middle school. It was like a brotherhood.”

Lopez is known for his shooting ability. He made six 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, in EHT’s biggest win of the season – a 76-51 victory over St. Augustine Prep on Feb. 9.

But he became more than just a shooter at EHT. Bell said Lopez is an underrated passer.

“I worked on my game,” he said. “I showed I’m all-around scorer and a play maker as well.”

Lopez said he plans to attend a prep school next season with the hope of drawing the attention of more colleges.

“I just want to keep improving,” he said.

******

Egg Harbor Township changed the perception of the program this season. The Eagles finished No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. They are The Press Team of the Year.

EHT has experienced success before but before this season, they hadn’t been though of as one of South Jersey’s elite programs.

One of the problems is many of Egg Harbor’s top players have attended non-public schools. That changed with this group.

“From the beginning, these guys brought into our plan for the program,” said Bell, who played for the Eagles and graduated in 1994. “I have to give a shout out to our administration. I’ve been here for a while. I lived here. I played here. I knew what EHT had, what EHT was and what it could be again.”

The Eagles drew big crowds to their games this season. In addition to Lopez’s scoring and play making, the Eagles got strong inside game from Anthony Colon, who averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. Junior guard DJ Germann averaged 4.6 assists and penetrated opposing defenses to create shots for himself and teammates. Senior forward Isaiah Glenn made a pair of buzzer-beating baskets to win games. Junior forward Jay-Nelly Reyes led the Eagles with 101 steals.

“It was a wonderful feeling,” Lopez said. “The whole town was talking about us.”

*******

Between Jan. 24 and Feb. 1, Mainland Regional dropped four games by a total of 20 points to Holy Spirit (twice), St. Joseph Academy and Egg Harbor Township.

The Mustangs, who started four sophomores, decided that it was time to grow up.

“At that point the guys were tired,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said, “of moral victories, we’re young, remember this in years to come. There was talk of stop this line of talk and let’s get after it and expect that maybe we could one of these (games).”

Mainland turned its season around and had one of the most memorable postseason runs in recent history. The Mustangs won eight of their final 10 games. They barely earned a bid to the CAL Tournament, but won the event as a No. 8 seed with wins over top-seeded Egg Harbor, fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy and second-seeded St. Augustine Prep.

Mainland (16-11) then advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.

Williams is The Press Coach of the Year. Williams credited his assistants Dan Feld and Bobby Edmunds for their contributions.

“It was a combination of getting the best version of everybody,” Williams said of Mainland’s CAL tournament success. “We had young guys who midway through the season didn’t (accept) they were young guys anymore. The coaching staff made it really easy for me. They helped get this team where we wanted it to go.”

