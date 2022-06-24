Who are The Press baseball player, coach and team of the year?

Ryan Weingartner was in the midst of a St. Augustine Prep junior varsity baseball game as a freshman in 2019 when he got the word.

The varsity needed him as a late-inning defensive replacement.

Weingartner cut through the woods that separates the junior varsity and varsity fields on the Hermits' campus.

He ran onto the field to play second base and never went back.

“That’s one of my best memories,” Weingartner said. “I was a 14-year-old playing against 17-year-olds who seemed like grown men. I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I can make something out of this.’”

A four-year varsity player, Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles this season. The senior shortstop/closer batted .457 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs, an .864 slugging percentage and a 1.68 ERA. He is The Press Player of the Year.

“Winning is fun,” Weingartner said, “and we did a lot of winning.”

It was Weingartner’s ability to make plays in clutch situations that differentiated him from other players.

Nowhere was this better seen than in St. Augustine’s 4-2 win over Lenape in the Diamond Classic final.

Weingartner gave the Hermits the lead for good with a solo home run. He then came in relief in the seventh inning with no outs and runners on first and second and pitched out of the jam to preserve the victory.

Weingartner, who lives in Berlin, Camden County, said he wasn’t even sure if he was as an eighth grader if he ws going to attend St. Augustine. He ended up becoming the quintessential Hermit.

“The program has brought me so many great things,” he said.

Hermits coach Mike Bylone said Weingartner’s only baseball priority this season was St. Augustine.

“He took ownership of the program,” Bylone said. “There was a lot of dialogue as to what moves we were making. He was all in. In today’s travel world and worried about your stats, that’s not too common. Ryan was totally invested in what we were doing.”

Weingartner will continue his education and baseball career at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. The Hermits won three South Jersey titles during Weingartner’s high school career. He joins Josh Hood (2018), Kevin Eaise (2017), Joe Gatto (2014), Barry Buchowski (2013) and Ed Charlton (2011) as Hermits to have been named The Press Player of the Year.

Weingartner embraced St. Augustine’s tradition of success.

“I wanted to set a good example for the kids that came after me,” he said. “When you’re watching me play, you’re going to see the real me. I always wanted to be that next guy up.”

Coach of the Year

Bylone achieved a milestone and led the Hermits one of the best seasons in the program’s history this spring.

He is The Press Coach of the Year.

St. Augustine finished 27-2. Bylone got career win No. 300 in a 4-3 South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal win over Notre Dame. He finished the season with a 302-97 career record in 14 seasons. Under Bylone, the Hermits have become one of the state’s premier programs in any sport.

“It’s all about the kids and what they can accomplish,” Bylone said. “I was extremely proud to accomplish a personal goal of mine (300 career wins) with this group. They came every day and practiced hard. It’s about the players, making memories for them and remembering the journey of this special year and all that we accomplished.”

Team of the Year

St. Augustine continued an extraordinary streak this spring.

The Hermits won their sixth straight South Jersey Non-Public A title and finished ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is The Press Team of the Year.

Marco Levari, Andrew Gaines and C.J. Furey sparked the Hermits on the mound. Ryan Taylor led the team with 42 hits, many of them coming in clutch situations. Left fielder Kyle Neri, a three-year starter, provided toughness. Josiah Ragsdale scored 38 runs and emerged as one of South Jersey’s most dynamic players.

“If you like winning and want to get better,” Weingartner said, “there’s no better jersey to put on than St. Augustine Prep.”

