HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Who are St. Augustine, Holy Spirit and St. Joe playing in the state high school football playoffs?

091022-pac-spt-spirit (copy)

Holy Spirit's Gavin Roman runs for a 61-yard TD reception against St. Joseph on Sept. 9. The Spartans and Wildcats will play their respective Non-Public B playoff games Nov. 11.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The St. Augustine Prep football team will begin the playoffs Friday.

Meanwhile, Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy will have to wait another week, as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the state non-public brackets Sunday.

No. 8 seed St. Augustine (5-4) will host No. 9 seed St. John Vianney (5-4) in a Non-Public A first-round game. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Don Bosco Prep (7-2) on Nov. 11.

Since only eight teams qualified in Non-Public B, those playoffs will begin Nov. 11.

Fourth-seeded Holy Spirit (7-1) will host fifth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1). Third-seeded St. Joseph Academy (5-2) will play No. 6 seed Montclair Immaculate (6-3) at a location to be determined since St. Joe doesn't have a home field.

The following are the state Non-Public brackets (seeds in parentheses):

Non-Public A

(1) Don Bosco Prep bye

(9) St. John Vianney at (8) St. Augustine

(12) Pope John XXIII at (5) Seton Hall Prep

(13) Paul VI at (4) St. Joe Montvale

(14) Notre Dame at (3) St. Peter’s Prep

(10) Hudson Catholic (10) at (7) Donovan Catholic

(2) Bergen Catholic bye

Non-Public B

(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Red Bank Catholic

(5) St. Thomas Aquinas at (4) Holy Spirit

(6) Montclair Immaculate at (3) St. Joseph Academy

(7) Immaculata at (2) DePaul

