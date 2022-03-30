Wednesday's high school schedule

BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.
(at Shunpike Fields)
6:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Southern Reg.
(at Stockton University)
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
(at Tennessee Ave. Fields)
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy Acad. at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Mainland Reg. at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Middletown North at Southern Reg.
7 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
