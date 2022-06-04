Watchung Hills beats EHT for state championship with HR in bottom of ninth

NEWARK — It was a heartbreaking ending to what was an amazing season for the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team.

Ella Stewart hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Watchung Hills to a 2-1 victory over the Eagles in the state Group IV championship game Saturday night at Ivy Hill Park.

These teams also met in the 2016 state final, which Watchung Hills won. The Eagles won the state title in 2017 and just fell short of a second championship in 2018.

This year, EHT (25-2) is ranked third in The Press Elite 11.

There was a lot of hugging and tears before the team gathered together one last time in a postgame huddle.

“I wanted us to come out hard, and we did,” said EHT sophomore Payton Colbert, holding back tears. “They just stepped out harder, I guess. Congrats to (Stewart). … I swear if we would have gotten up one more time, our intensity was up. We had it. I can’t even process how I’m feeling right now. We had it.”

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning of a scoreless game, junior pitcher Madison Biddle reached on an error. Freshman designated hitter Sofia Spatocco doubled in Biddle to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Watchung Hills tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. After a single and an error, the Warriors had two on with one out. Samantha Raymond hit a sacrifice fly, and Stewart hit one to the center-field fence, but EHT senior Kayla Dollard made the catch to end the threat.

“I could not have wanted to be anywhere else for my last game,” said Dollard, who will continue her career at Kutztown University. “It (stinks) that we lost, but it was a great game. It could have been any team that hit that home run. We did everything in our power to do what we could to win. It’ll happen, but we are all glad we are here and that it didn’t happen in, like, the first round of anything.”

The Eagles’ only regular-season loss came April 27 against Kingsway Regional, which EHT defeated to capture the South Jersey Group IV title last month. Since that early loss 5-4 loss, EHT had won 14 straight games. That first Kingsway game was the only time all season the Eagles allowed more than three runs.

The Eagles also won the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL American Division title. EHT defeated area powers Cedar Creek (25-6) and Hammonton (17-8) twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

