The Ocean City High School baseball team capped a week of spring training in Florida with an appearance with the Phillie Phanatic.

The Red Raiders practiced at the University of Tampa.

Ocean City assistant coach Frank Coppenbarger arranged the trip. Coppenbarger retired four years ago after a nearly 40-year career in Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. He joined the Ocean City High School baseball team as an assistant coach in 2021. Coppenbarger was a familiar face in the Phillies clubhouse for more than 30 years. He worked as the team’s equipment manager and then director of travel and clubhouse services.

While in Florida, the Red Raiders heard from several guest coaches, including former Phillies general manager and Hall of Famer Pat Gillick.

Ocean City attended a Phillies spring training in Clearwater on Sunday. That’s where they joined the Phanatic to dance to the song “Y.M.C.A.”

The Red Raiders were shown on the NBCSports Philadelphia telecast.The high school baseball season starts April 3.