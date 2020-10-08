WATCH NOW: Your week 2 High School Football Forecast

Support Local Journalism
Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the Friday night lights forecast for ten of South Jersey's high school football games along with Sports Editor Nick Huba, who gives a quick breakdown of the top matchups.
