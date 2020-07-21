Nicholas Huba, Mike McGarry and West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers discuss the upcoming high school football season and the challenges that it could face amid COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH NOW: What will high school football in New Jersey look like this season?
