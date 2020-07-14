B Baseball (Barnegat) beat Southern (Regional) 3-2 on the opening day of the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday in Barnegat.

Matt Vernieri struck out seven in three innings, and 26 of his first 36 pitches went for strikes for B Baseball.

Nick Danbrowney had an RBI groundout in the first inning to give B Baseball a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Aiden Hosszu had a two-out, two-run single to put Southern ahead 2-1.

A pair of wild pitches in the fifth inning by Southern gave B Baseball a 3-2 lead that it would hold for the rest of the game.

Teams are not allowed to wear school-issued uniforms. The Last Dance is sanctioned by the United States Specialty Sports Association, not the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports.

