Warriors top Palmyra in South Jersey Group I: Late Thursday roundup

Wildwood High School's Junior Hans scored 19 points and Ryan Troiano had 18 to help the Warriors beat visiting Palmyra 60-48 in a South Jersey Group I boys basketball quarterfinal game Thursday.

Ernie Troiano added 15 points, four assists and five steals for third-seeded Wildwood (17-10), and Dom Troiano had eight points and three steals. For the Panthers (14-10), Chris McCarron scored 15 points. Kwinten Ives had 14, and Reed Wells contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Wildwood will play at second-seeded Salem on Saturday in a sectional semifinal game. Salem beat 10th-seeded Woodbury 67-48 in its quarterfinal.

S.J. Group III quarterfinal

(1) Moorestown 61, (8) Ocean City 45: David Cheysens led host Moorestown with 19 points and Ieo Hinshillwood had 15. The Quakers (23-5) are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. For eighth-seeded Ocean City (13-14), Kori Segich scored 14 points, Patrick Grimley 12. Dylan Schlatter added five, and Omero Chevere and Andrew Karayiannis each had four.

Moorestown will host fifth-seeded Woodrow Wilson on Saturday in a sectional semifinal game. Woodrow Wilson beat fifth-seeded Deptford 73-54 in its quarterfinal.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Ocean City 27, (6) Moorestown 11: Ocean City outscored visiting Moorestown 11-2 in the first quarter. Tori Vliet scored seven points for the third-seeded Red Raiders (18-8), and Marin Panico had six. Avery Jackson, Ayanna Morton and Maddy Monteleone each added four, and Taylor Wenner had two. Sixth-seeded Moorestown finished 17-9.

Ocean City will visit second-seeded Timber Creek on Saturday in a sectional semifinal game.

(2) Timber Creek 63, (7) Hammonton 39: Amaya Burch and Nal'La Bennett scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead second-seeded Timber Creek (20-5). The Chargers (20-5), ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, led 25-18 at halftime.

Giada Palmieri scored 18 points for seventh-seeded Hammonton (15-10), and Emma Peretti had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Shamaya Simola added five rebounds and four assists.

