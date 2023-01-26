Warriors score early and beat Penns Grove: Roundup

The Wildwood High School girls basketball team took the early lead and beat host Penns Grove 58-44 on Thursday.

Macie McCracken topped the Warriors (9-5) with 23 points and had nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Wildwood led 21-8 after the first quarter.

Sophia Wilber scored 12 points and had four rebounds and eight assists, and Angela Wilber added 10 points. Sinaia Hills scored eight points and had 11 rebounds, and Maya Benichou had three points.

For Penns Grove (11-3), Jameelyonna Horace led with 22 points, and Za'Myla Seda-Owens had 17.

Atlantic Christian 43, Cumberland Christian 9: Reyna Lewis led Atlantic Christian (14-5) with 18 points and had five rebounds. Evangelina Kim scored 10 points and had three steals, and Paige Noble added four points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Taylor Sutton contributed four points and six rebounds, and Izzy Alford had four points. Skylar Shivers added three points and three rebounds.

GCIT 49, Cumberland Regional 38: Ava Friel scored 10 points for host GCIT (7-9) and Sophia Molinari and Tamia Scott each had nine. Leanne Riddick and Brianna Gibson both added eight points. Grace Albert led Cumberland (3-12) with 13 points, and Mikaylynn Joslin had 10. Addison Weist had seven points, and Dinyah Brisbone scored six.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 49, Overbrook 47: Scott McCracken earned his 200th win in his 13th season as head coach. Junior Hans led host Wildwood (14-2) with 18 points and had nine rebounds and six assists. Ryan Troiano and Harley Buscham added 10 and nine points, respectively, and Alex Daniel had six points. Jordan Fusik added five points and six rebounds. Devon Johnson led Overbrook with 22 points and eight rebounds, and David Haywood scored 12.

Washington Township 58, Cumberland Regional 46: Chris Racobaldo led all scorers with 23 points for visiting Washington Township (15-2). Gevon Conrad scored 14 points and Dan Reistle had nine. Ethan Turner scoredd 20 points for the Colts (5-10) and Qua'Yon Nock had 12. Lukas Weist added five points, DJ Mosley added four and Kaler Green had three.