VOTE: Should high school sports return in the fall?

Kevin Smith head coach Ocean City football team oversea his players working out during their phase 2 workouts on the football field Thursday Aug 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday endorsed the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association position that schools can participate in sports this fall even if they only offer virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making it clear that whether a student-athlete is participating in remote-learning or in-person instruction, their ability to participate with their team will not be altered in any way,” Murphy said during his new coronavirus briefing in Trenton. “Whether that student is seated in a socially distanced classroom or at their kitchen table does not matter — they are a student at that school, and they can play for that school.”
