VOTE: Should fans be allowed at high school sporting events this season?

Should the NJSIAA allow fans at games?
Last week the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that high school sports will return in October. During the announcement, the Association said that they would announce a fan policy this week. Do you think that fans should be allowed at high school sporting events.
