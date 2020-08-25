You are the owner of this article.
VOTE: Should fans be allowed at high school sporting events this season?

120119_spt_cedarcreek

On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#19 Jamal Chapman with the game's last touchdown.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Should the NJSIAA allow fans at games?

You voted:

Last week the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that high school sports will return in October. During the announcement, the Association said that they would announce a fan policy this week. Do you think that fans should be allowed at high school sporting events.  

