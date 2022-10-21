Vineland's Giuliani, Cumberland's Delcollo win Cumberland Co. titles

Vineland High School’s Nicoletta Giuliani and Cumberland Regional’s Colton Delcollo were the individual winners Thursday at the Cumberland County Cross Country Championships, and they led their teams to the championships.

Giuliani, a junior, won the girls race in 22 minutes, 47.23 seconds held at Cumberland Regional.

Vineland won the girls team title on a tiebreaker over Millville. Both Vineland and Millville scored 34 points, but Vineland won the tiebreaker off the better finish by its sixth runner. Vineland’s sixth runner was Alanna Reinert, who finished 15th. Cumberland was third with 56 points.

Delcollo, a senior, won the boys race on his home course in 17:17.26. Cumberland won the team title with a low score of 24. Millville finished second with 46 points, and Vineland was third with 61. The Bridgeton girls and boys teams didn’t have five runners to qualify for team scoring.

Millville’s Olivia Solomon was second in the girls race in 23:34.71, and teammate Autumn Mutschler finished third in 24:15.84. Vineland’s Eve Ortiz was fourth in 24:48.13, and the other scorers for the Fighting Clan were Lia Kastrounas (eighth in 27:31.37), Cassie Consalo (ninth in 27:39.12) and Samantha Soracco (12th in 30:02.37).

Millville’s Arjun Patel finished second in the boys race in 17:42.91, and Cumberland’s Ethan Turner was third in 18:33.13. Fourth was Cumberland’s Kaden Riley in 18:38.20, and the Colts’ other scorers were Sean Henry (seventh in 18:41.70) and Ben Cogit (10th in 19:36.36).

Field hockey

Williamstown 5, Cumberland 1: Mia Foti scored two goals to lead the Braves (7-8). Julia Verratti, Kyla Stasium and Isabella Martin each scored once. Foti recorded two assists, and Verratti added one. Jessica Gramley made two saves.

Cadence Conti scored in the third quarter for the Colts (6-7). Katelyn Edminster made five saves.

Girls tennis

Lower Cape May 5, Buena 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Kaedence Cossaboon 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert d. Julia LoSasso 6-0, 5-0

Doubles: Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers d. Valeria Pinedo and Tori Thompson 6-2, 6-0; Bryn Popdan and Hailey Elwell d. Gisele Collins and Madelyn Senn 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lower Cape May 14-4, Buena 1-13

Absegami 3, Our Lady of Mercy 2

Singles: Olivia Hughes d. Jacqueline Carey 6-1, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Jenna D’Orio 6-0, 6-1; Sarina Pollino d. Sara Wojtkowski 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Rylie Gemberling and Amani Malickel O d. Neha Pandeya and Alyssa Bailey 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Morgan Edwards and Sarah Kern O d. Riya Patel and Madison Band 6-0, 6-0

Records: Absegami 13-5, OLMA 5-11