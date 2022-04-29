Vineland softball rallies to beat Mainland: Late Thursday roundup

The Vineland High School softball team rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat visiting Mainland Regional 7-5 in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Thursday.

Leilani Colaneri went 3 for 3 for Vineland (4-7) with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs. Madison Cantoni went 2 for 4. Anaya Troy added a hit and a run. Winning pitcher Karly Smaniotto worked four innings, gave up no runs, four hits, walked none and struck out one.

For Mainland (7-6), Isabella Canesi and Ava Kinkler each homered, and Rayna Molina was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Kylie Higbee went 2 for 4 with a double and Joslyn Adams was 2 for 4 with an RBI. The Mustangs went up 5-0 in the top of the third inning.

Holy Spirit 19, Absegami 13: Mia Merlino pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out eight for the Spartans (4-6). Alex Graffius scored four and singled twice. Lily Hagan drove in three, scored two, had two singles and two doubles. Aly Rymas added three RBIs and scored once. Faith Schmidt had two RBIs and scored a run.

The Spartans trailed 3-2 but scored five in the bottom of the third and eight in the fourth.

For the Braves (3-7), Alyssa Bailey homered twice, drove in four and scored three. Olivia Mazuca also hit a home run. Victoria Smith had three RBIs and doubled twice. Sarah Czeslaw scored four and doubled.

Hammonton 20, Atlantic City 3: The Blue Devils outhit the Vikings 16-3.For Hammonton, Alexa Panagopoylos homered, drove in four and scored three. April Lewandowski struck out seven in four innings. Gracie Ravenkamp doubled, scored three and had two RBIs. Riley Lancaster, singled, doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored twice. Ava Divello tripled twice and scored two. Victoria Esau and Ava Livingston each had two RBIs.

Kayley Hannan and Mia Marota each had RBIs for Atlantic City (6-7). Cecelia Marata, Mattie Sarno and Rosie Miltenberger each scored.

Middle Twp. 14, Cape May Tech 5: The Panthers (4-9) snapped a five-game losing streak. Isabella D'Alonzo, homered doubled, had three RBIs and scored two for Middle. Gabriella Cruz struck out 16 in 6 2/3 innings. Grace Thompson scored two, singled twice and had an RBI. Kailyn Jamison went 3 for 4 and scored once. Juliet Thompson went 3 for 4 and scored four.

Kayleigh Rhodes had two RBIs for Cape May Tech (3-6). Johanna Longstreet struck out four in six innings. Devin Muir scored two. Sophia Nemeth had an RBI and scored once.

No. 10 Millville 20, ACIT 3: Olivia Stetler tripled and scored three for the Thunderbolts (8-6). Angeleah Brown tripled and scored twice. Sadie Drozdowski singled twice and scored two runs. Pitchers Brielle Dixon and Emily Praul combined on a two-hitter. Kendall Mazur had three RBIs and scored once. Kendall Sooy scored four. Novalee Bybel scored three and singled. Brooke Joslin added three RBIs and scored three.

For ACIT (5-5), Sophia Philippou doubled, had an RBI and scored. Samantha Passalaqua doubled and scored a run. Ella Feehan had an RBI. Brianna Casiano scored. Maura Furst and Kiara Flanagan each struck out one.

Point Pleasant Borough 10, Pinelands Reg. 0: Elianna Meola, Jesse Cheney and Hannah Theuret each singled twice for Pinelands (6-7). Theuret also doubled. Elianna Meola struck out six in six innings. Teagan Thrunk tripled, scored two and had two RBIs for Point Pleasant (9-4)

Buena Reg. 20, Lower Cape May Reg. 7: The Chiefs (10-6) scored nine in both the first and second innings. For Buena, Emily D'Ottavio had four RBIs and scored two. Camryn Johnson and Adrianna Cortes scored three. Laylah Collins scored three and had three RBIs. Madison Hand, Mya Inman and Isabella Bates each scored two. Kendal Bryant pitched 32/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Lower fell to 0-10.

Baseball

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 14, Oakcrest 4: Jason Salsbery homered, had three RBIs and scored twice for the Eagles (10-2), who are ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Jon Cimino doubled twice and drove in four. Justin Sweeney scored three and doubled. Christian Rando singled twice, drove in two and scored two. Cameron Flukey pitched three scoreless innings. He struck out seven and did not allow a hit. Flukey also doubled and had an RBI.

Adrian Firpo doubled twice, drove in three and scored once for the Falcons (4-9). AJ Costantini singled twice. Gavin Healy hit an RBI single. Julian Frank scored twice. Will Grayson struck out six in three innings.

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 17, Cumberland Reg. 1: The host Mustangs (9-2), ranked seventh in the Elite 11, had 10 hits, including a grand slam by Cole Campbell and homers by Cohen Cook and Ethan Mitnick. Campbell had two hits and Cook and Mitnick each drove in three runs. Noah Meyers and Sam Wood each added two hits, and Wood had a double and four RBIs. Mainland scored nine runs in the second inning to go up 12-0.

Winning pitcher Finnegan Haines picked up his first varsity victory, giving up two hits and striking out nine over the five-inning distance. The Colts fell to 4-9.

Westampton Tech 24, Bridgeton 3: Luis Rivera and Dominic Ketterer each had RBIs for the Bulldogs (3-8). Camaron Dunkle scored twice and hit two singles. Dominic Ketterer struck out eight in three innings. Westampton Tech (2-8) outhit Bridgeton 19-4. William Perry homered, doubled, drove in five and scored four for the winners.

Lower Cape May Reg. 11, Atlantic City 0: Hunter Ray tripled, scored two and had an RBI for the Caper Tigers (3-8). Evan Shoffler doubled, scored three and drove in one. Ryan Pew doubled and scored two. Evan Golden had two RBIs. Lower used four pitchers in the game and outhit Atlantic City 10-4.

Drew Storr, Nick Merlino, Vince Conroy and Kevin Kline each singled for Atlantic City (2-11). Jacob Downing struck out two in 22/3 innings.

Ocean City 7, Cape May Tech 0: Dante Edwardi and Duke McCarron each doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI for the Red Raiders (6-5). Dylan Oliver struck out five in five innings. Tom Lex pitched two innings in relief to complete the shutout. Jack Hoag scored two and drove in one. Riley Gunnels and Shawn Repetti each scored once and had an RBI. Repetti also doubled.

For Ocean City (6-5), James Murray struck out three in 5 2/3 innings. Adam Dille singled twice.

Millville 15, Holy Spirit 5: Gavin Shapiro had two RBIs, scored once, singled and doubled for the Thunderbolts (5-7). Matt Meiswinkle went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. David Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Wayne Hill scored three and drove in two. Sergio Droz had two singles. Nick Hignett struck out three in five innings.

Tyler Gross had an RBI and scored for the Spartans (6-8). Torrance Cooper, Bernie Hargadon and Jake Lodgek each had RBIs. Trevor Cohen singled and doubled. Lodgek went 3 for 3. Luca Bruno struck out two in two innings. Justin Hackett and Mike Vitanza also pitched for Holy Spirit.

