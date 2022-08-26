Vineland hopes to rebound after 2-10 finish in 2021

The Vineland High School football team is ready.

Last season, the Fighting Clan suffered some injuries and finished 2-10. Vineland also featured some younger players who gained varsity experience as the year unfolded. With additions to the coaching staff and more experience this fall, the team is ready to compete.

“We are just hoping to hit the reset button and get back to our winning ways,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “We had a tough season last year. We are just looking to bounce back.”

Russo, entering his 10th season as the Vineland coach, said the team committed to the offseason program.

Vineland will also be balanced this year, he said said.

Daniel Russo, the coach’s son, is a sophomore quarterback with one year under his belt. As a freshman, he threw for 729 yards with six touchdowns and rushed for 499 yards and seven touchdowns. Russo plays basketball and track and field, too, and is one of the strongest athletes on the team, Dan Russo said.

Senior wide receiver James Hitchens Jr. also is expected to make an impact and be the top receiver. Senior defensive end Emmanuel Doivilus, who earned a few NCAA Division I scholarship offers, is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound threat.

The College of William & Mary is one program that has recruited Doivilus, who will also play on the offensive line. The line will be one of the team’s strengths, Russo said. The linemen are each over 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, the coach added.

“I feel like our strength and what will help make us very successful is being pretty strong across the board at every position,” Russo said. “I feel like this group has what it takes to win.”

Vineland will be in an entirely new division this fall, like many programs across the West Jersey Football League. The Fighting Clan will be in the Continental Division with Holy Spirit (5-6), Washington Township (6-3), Kingsway Regional (8-5) and Clearview Regional (6-5). Kingsway won the South Jersey Group V title, and Holy Spirit reached the state Non-Public B semifinals.

The competition will be tough. “They are all very good teams,” Russo said.

But Vineland is no stranger to tough competition.

The previous two seasons, the Fighting Clan competed in the American Division with St. Augustine Prep (9-2), one of the top programs in the state, Millville (10-1), which won the S.J. Group IV and Group IV Regional titles, and Shawnee (8-4).

Playing those tough programs was beneficial, and new offensive coordinator Kevin Tucker and new defensive coordinator Dwayne Hendricks also will help Vineland succeed, Russo said.

“We are going to go out there and compete,” said Russo, noting the American Division is the toughest in the WJFL while the Continental is the third toughest. “We are always in a hard division.”

The expectation is a lot of wins and a playoff run.

“This is a really fun group of guys to coach,” Russo said. “It’s a new year. It’s a new start. Our focus right now is our first game, which is Oakcrest (Aug. 26). They want to get us back on track. We are ready to go.”