The feeling of becoming a head coach has been surreal for Jose Guzman.

After 10 years as an assistant with the Vineland High School football team, Guzman was tabbed to lead the program after being approved by the Board of Education on June 22. He takes over for Dan Russo, who had led the Fighting Clan since 2013 and stepped down over the winter.

"It's a blessing to be able to do this," Guzman, 45, said. "I love the sport, first and foremost. I respect the sport to the utmost, and I love my kids in Vineland. I mean, they're great kids. We have a group of kids that are very special. A group of courageous kids that are willing to do what it takes to make their points known. I appreciate those kids. Just a great group."

Guzman learned the news when former and current players, family and Russo reached out to him after the decision was made. He said his phone "started going a little nutty."

"It meant a lot to me," said Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township.

Russo led the Fighting Clan to the first two playoff wins in their history. He finished with a 42-60 record, which includes back-to-back 8-2 seasons in 2016 and 2017. Russo coached players who went on to the NFL, such as Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco and Vegas Vipers offensive lineman Jamil Demby of the XFL.

The Fighting Clan had achieved only one winning season in the 21 years prior to Russo's hiring. The culture he left is "beautiful and is alive and vibrant in Vineland," Guzman said.

"He gave back to his community in the greatest of ways by building that culture back," Guzman said. "And what I'm going to do is keep building from the foundation that he set, along with the generational coaches who have been at Vineland. They have all set their own mark. I'm just going to go ahead an continue my future existence at Vineland based upon all these platforms the gentlemen before me have aid down.

"But Danny has laid down the concrete and solid foundation that is going to last the test of time."

Russo equally praised Guzman, expressing happiness that his longtime assistant got the opportunity to be a head coach. Guzman played football at Hammonton and The College of New Jersey, winning back-to-back New Jersey Athletic Conference titles.

"Coach Guzman will do an excellent job leading the program," Russo said Saturday in a text message. "He is a perfect fit for Vineland. Everyone loves Coach Guzman. … He is a great person and highly respected by everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing him lead the program this fall."

Vineland is coming off three straight losing seasons. Last fall, the Fighting Clan finished 3-9 with a relatively young team. But Vineland will return a lot of talent, including standout wide receiver/defensive back Tyrell Powell. Vineland will also have the leadership of two former NFL players in Dwayne Hendricks (offensive coordinator) and Clifton Smith (defensive coordinator).

The returning players are familiar with Guzman, which will help with the transition. Guzman hopes that will help the players compete at a high level because they already know the coaching staff's commitment, he said.

Guzman said the program is "a tight-knight family" and will be "ready to focus in and show this community what family really means" and they will continue to fight together.

"I'm looking at a group that is willing to do what it takes to further the program along," Guzman said. "I know the 3-9 doesn't sound too appealing to people, however football is more than just wins and losses. We have a great, great coaching staff that I'm honored to be a part of. We have been together, with the addition of a few new pieces, for the most part the duration. Just a great group of guys. Great group of mentors. We will continue to build and make ways for these kids.

"I think these kids are going to rise to the occasion and open a few eyes."