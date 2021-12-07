Vineland girls swimming team beats Oakcrest

The Vineland High School girls swimming team opened the season with a 114-60 win over Oakcrest on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing.
Ava Levari won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 butterfly for the Fighting Clan and contributed to two relay victories. Alyanna Tiu doubled in the distance events, and Angie Mainiero took the sprint events. Gabby Brown, Mainiero, Tiu and Levari won the 200 freestyle relay.
For Oakcrest, Jade McCoy won the 100 backstroke and Carina Costa captured the 100 breaststroke. McCoy led off the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Ice hockey
Princeton 6, Southern Reg. 2 (from Monday): John Zammit scored three goals for Princeton (2-0-1). Gabe Silverstein and John O'Donnell each finished with two assists. Nico Vitaro, Ethan Garlock and Julian Drezner each scored once. Daniel Prokoshin made 33 saves.
For the Rams (2-1), Andrew Buda and Christopher Laureigh scored. Matthew Raylman had an assist. Aidan Rowland made 30 saves. Kaitlyn Braun made eight saves.
Results
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay-V (Illiana Figueroa, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Gabby Brown) 2:18.46
200 Freestyle-Alyanna Tiu V 2:35.38
200 IM-Levari V 2:44.32
50 Freestyle-Angie Mainiero V 30.75
100 Butterfly-Levari V 1:13.68
100 Freestyle-Mainiero V 1:09.22
400 Freestyle-Tiu V 5:27.68
200 Freestyle Relay-V (Brown, Mainiero, Tiu, Levari) 2:06.07
100 Backstroke-Jade McCoy O 1:20.52
100 Breaststroke-Carina Costa O 1:27.52
400 Freestyle Relay-O (McCoy, Rachel Carson, Kyla Richardson, Hannah Tran) 5:01.96
Records-Vineland 1-0; Oakcrest 0-2.
Boys swimming
Vineland 112, Oakcrest 54
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay-V (Nick Mainiero, Lucas Merighi, Will Delgado, Michael DeVito 2:10.10
200 Freestyle-Merighi V 2:14.78
200 IM-Logan Barnes O 2:36.59
50 Freestyle-Mason Ganci V 30.07
100 Butterfly-Mainiero V 1:12.58
100 Freestyle-DeVito V 1:09.74
400 Freestyle-Merighi V 4:47.85
200 Freestyle Relay-V (Ganci, Ryan Russo, Mainiero, Delgado)2:08.90
100 Backstroke-Mainiero V 1:13.50
100 Breaststroke-Delgado V 1:21.80
400 Freestyle Relay-V (DeVito, Russo, Jake Murie, Merighi) 4:44.22
Records-Vineland 1-0.
Coed swimming
Absegami 134, Pleasantville 12
At Pleasantville, meters
200 Medley Relay-A (Joey Sica, Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey, Sebastian Zambrano) 2:11.23
200 Freestyle-Sica A 2:35.97
200 IM-Myles Smalls A 2:53.80
50 Freestyle-Bailey A 25.28
100 Butterfly-Bailey A 1:06.43
100 Freestyle-Zambrano A 1:13.30
400 Freestyle-Isabella Destefano A 5:4176
200 Freestyle Relay-A (Zambrano, Chris Douglas, Alex Locke, Sica) 2:05.87
100 Backstroke-Smalls A 1:23.15
100 Breaststroke-Sarah Ghazaz A 1:36.43
400 Freestyle Relay-A (Bailey, Smalls, Mohamed, Sica) 5:11.76
Records-Absegami 2-1.
Boys swimming (Monday)
Barnegat 86, Donovan Catholic 83
200 Medley Relay—B (Daniel Ohr, Ryan Schager, Declan Lustenberger, Joseph Fiorentino) 1:59.94;
200 Freestyle—Harrison Fodor DC 2:09.03;
200 IM—Christian DelaCruz DC 2:09.56
50 Freestyle—Lustenberger B 24.64;
100 Butterfly—DelaCruz B 56.91;
100 Freestyle—Michael Liotti DC 55.28
500 Freestyle—Christopher Deleeuw B 6:28.22;
200 Freestyle Relay—B (Schager, Noah Jeremiahs, Emanuel Valles, Justin Sullivan) 1:46.87;
100 Backstroke—Fodor DC 1:01.35;
100 Breaststroke—Liotti DC 1:09.50;
400 Freestyle Relay—DC (DelaCruz, Sean Moran, Alexander Kraljic, Fodor) 3:53.41
Records—Barnegat 1-0; Donovan Catholic 0-1.
Girls swimming (Monday)
Donovan Catholic 129, Barnegat 41
200 Medley Relay—DC (Victoria Calella, Isabella Aguanno, Ella Cohn, Anna Lombardino) 2:08.19;
200 Freestyle—Kaylee McDermott DC 2:13.18;
200 IM—Aguanno DC 2:23.77
50 Freestyle—Lombardino DC 28.00;
100 Butterfly— Cohn DC 1:07.50;
100 Freestyle—McDermott DC 1:00.20;
500 Freestyle—Leah Krompholz DC 6:49.19
200 Freestyle Relay—DC (Sophia Markatos, Brianna Klahn, Elena Markatos Krompholz) 1:58.80;
100 Backstroke—Markatos DC 1:06.27;
100 Breaststroke—Aguanno DC 1:15.44
400 Freestyle Relay—DC (McDermott, Emma Conroy,Krompholz, Cohn) 4:18.66;
Records—Donovan Catholic 1-0; Barnegat 0-1
Boys bowling
From Monday
Hammonton 3, Overbrook 1: H: James Colasurdo (191, 525), Nicholas Stephan (190, 523), Michael Parker (169, 477); O: Tyler Blaylock (214, 504), Luke Weaver (193, 523).
Records: Hammonton 2-0-1; Overbrook 2-3.
