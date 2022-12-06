 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING PREVIEW | VINELAND

Vineland girls swimming on the upswing as it moves to rugged CAL American Conference

The Vineland High School girls swimming team could be even stronger this winter than it was in last year’s conference-winning season.

That extra speed will certainly be needed.

Vineland, the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference champion in 2021-22, moves into a realigned CAL American Conference that includes several other South Jersey powers.

Vineland went 10-2 last year and won the National Conference at 5-0, finishing No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The CAL American also will have four other teams from last winter’s final Elite 11 rankings, including Mainland Regional (No. 3), Egg Harbor Township (No. 4), Ocean City (No. 6) and Our Lady of Mercy Academy (No.8).

Vineland’s key returnees include seniors Ava Luciano, Ava Levari, twins Jada Williams and Vanessa Williams, junior Isabela Saltar and sophomores Ava Luciano (Lena’s sister) and Ava Smith. The Luciano sisters were first-team Press All Stars last winter, and Smith and Levari made the second team.

“We’re very excited. Most of our point scorers from last year are back,” coach Mike Schneider said. “We also knew that we were going to be adding a few kids who were going to step in and help us right away. We think we have the potential to be pretty good. The conference is going to be tougher this year, too, so we’re trying to get to work and get as fast as we can get, to get prepared for all that.

“It’ going to be especially kind of hectic because my wife (Jillian) is having a baby in January. So there’s a lot of good things going on, and we’re just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Vineland’s key win to take the CAL National title last year was a 90-80 upset over Mainland. The Mustangs were missing eight swimmers due to the state COVID-19 protocols. But Vineland also won competitive meets against Our Lady of Mercy Academy (86-84), Clearview Regional (92-78), Atlantic City (96-74) and Southern Regional (116-54). The Fighting Clan lost to Ocean City 91-79 in a CAL inter-conference meet and were beaten 109-61 by Cherry Hill East in a Public A semifinal. Cherry Hill East eventually lost in the state A final to Westfield 88.5-81.5.

“There was a lot of excitement in our program last year because we were back in the postseason (for the first time since 2018),” Schneider said. “One of the great things for us was that the buzz was kind of regenerated about Vineland swimming at a level that it really hasn’t been in a while.”

Strong expectations

On March 5 at the state individual Meet of Champions, Lena Luciano set the Vineland girls school record in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 05.69 seconds. The old mark was 5:06.98 set by Heather DeHainaut in 1997. Luciano also won the 500 freestyle in the meet with Cherry Hill East.

“We are very excited about the season this year,” said Lena Luciano, a 17-year-old Vineland resident. “We have a lot of new swimmers, and we think that we might be able to perform this year better than last year based on what we have. We have a lot of tough meets coming up, but I think those meets are going to bring us really close together. It was tough last year, but it did bring us together closer, and we’re going to carry that forward to this year.”

Ava Luciano set the team’s other school record last season, swimming the 200 freestyle in 1:54.66 in the MOC prelims. The old mark of 1:54.78 was set by DeHainaut in 1997.

Levari was on all three winning relay teams against Southern last year and won the 50-meter freestyle in 28.19. She anchored the 200-meter freestyle relay that won at the CAL Championship meet in 1:53.70. The other members of the relay team were Ava and Lena Luciano and Ava Smith.

“Last year was a really great year for all of us, and it was a really good year in terms of bonding,” said Levari, a 17-year-old Vineland resident. “Toward the end, there was a lot of competition, and that helped us have the motivation to be better as a team.

“The teams we’re going against this year are really competitive, especially in comparison to the last few years. But I think that’s going to be a lot of good motivation for us to continue to push.”

The team’s history is memorable. The Fighting Clan, guided by coach John Casadia, won six state Public A championships in the years before they were in the CAL. DeHainaut led the team to its first state title in 1996. Vineland won five straight championships from 2001-2005.

Ava Levari headshot

Levari

Lena Luciano headshot

Luciano

Vineland coach Mike Schneider headshot

Schneider

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

“The teams we’re going against this year are really competitive ... but I think that’s going to be a lot of good motivation for us to continue to push.” Ava Levari, Vineland senior

Coming Thursday

Boys swimming season preview

More coverage

Team-by-team season preview on B4

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

