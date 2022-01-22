Vineland girls hand Mainland its first loss: Late Friday

Girls basketball

From Friday

Southern Regional 38, Central Regional 36: The host Rams (6-6) outscored Central 28-16 in the second half to win it. Skylar Soltis led Southern with 13 points, and Lindsey Kelly and Casey Collins each added eight. Sarah Lally contributed five. For Central (4-8), Mackenzie Hart scored 10, and Martine Chevalier had nine.

Lacey Township 51, Pinelands Regional 39: Maddie Bell led visiting Lacey (7-4) with 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Sarah Zimmerman had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Riley Giordano added four points, four rebounds and two steals. The Lions were up 41-29 after three quarters.

Bridget Dudas scored 30 points for the Wildcats (2-6).

Millville 54, Lower Cape May Regional 12: Aaniyah Street scored 14 points for host Millville (5-7) and Brooke Joslin added 12. San'aa Doss and Julianna Wilson had 10 and eighth, respectively. Lower fell to 3-7.