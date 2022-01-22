 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland girls hand Mainland its first loss: Late Friday
LATE FRIDAY ROUNDUP

Vineland girls hand Mainland its first loss: Late Friday

hsliveswimmingholder

The Vineland High School girls swimming team beat previously unbeaten Mainland Regional 90-80 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division meet.

Freshman Ava Luciano won the sprints for host Vineland (7-1) and anchored the winning 200-meter medley relay.

Mainland (7-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and Vineland is No. 10.

Lena Luciano (Ava's sister) won the 200 freestyle for the Fighting Clan and Isabella Saltar took the 100 breaststroke. Ava Levari and Ava Smith each had two relay wins. Vineland took first and third place in both of the first two relays.

For Mainland, Jordyn Ricciotti won the 200 individual medley and the 400 freestyle, and Alivia Wainwright was first in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Both were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team. 

Boys basketball

From Friday

Barnegat 69, Lakewood 42: Mason Krey scored 11 points for host Barnegat (3-9), and Shikeith Gordon and Cole Toddings added nine apiece. Gabe Terry had eight, and Joseph Bivins and Logan Kreudl each contributed seven.

Barnegat led 21-14 at halftime and outscored Lakewood 28-11 in the third quarter.

Girls basketball

From Friday

Southern Regional 38, Central Regional 36: The host Rams (6-6) outscored Central 28-16 in the second half to win it. Skylar Soltis led Southern with 13 points, and Lindsey Kelly and Casey Collins each added eight. Sarah Lally contributed five. For Central (4-8), Mackenzie Hart scored 10, and Martine Chevalier had nine.

Lacey Township 51, Pinelands Regional 39: Maddie Bell led visiting Lacey (7-4) with 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Sarah Zimmerman had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Riley Giordano added four points, four rebounds and two steals. The Lions were up 41-29 after three quarters.

Bridget Dudas scored 30 points for the Wildcats (2-6).

Millville 54, Lower Cape May Regional 12: Aaniyah Street scored 14 points for host Millville (5-7) and Brooke Joslin added 12. San'aa Doss and Julianna Wilson had 10 and eighth, respectively. Lower fell to 3-7.

Atlantic Christian 34, Pilgrim Academy 18: Paige Noble had nine points, five rebounds and two blocks for Atlantic Christian, and Becca Kelley added seven points and five rebounds. Maddie DeNick contributed six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Evangelina Kim had six points and five steals. Rayna Lewis had three points and two steals, and Daniella Ajayi had four rebounds.

For Pilgrim, Elaina Smith led with 10 points, Emily Britton scored five and Abigail Molchin had three.

Barnegat 41, Lakewood 11: Cara McCoy scored 12 points for the visiting Bengals (5-3), and Emma Thornton and Isabel Guiro had 11 and nine points, respectively. Sydney Collins added five. For Lakewood (0-8), Yanet Gasga scored four.

Ice hockey

From Friday

Southern Reg. 3, Central Reg. 2: Matthew Brock scored to go-ahead goal in the third period for the Rams (8-5-1). Sean Rowland and Brooks Hradek each scored and added an assist. Matthew Leonard and Yater Henry each finished with an assist. Kaitlyn Braun made 20 saves.

Domenick Competello scored twice for Central (5-6-4). Mason Gancy made 29 saves.

Girls swimming

From Friday

No. 10 Vineland 90, No. 3 Mainland Regional 80

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay—V (Ava Smith, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Ava Luciano) 2:09.73

200 Freestyle—Lena Luciano V 2:19.54

200 IM—Jordyn Ricciotti M 2:30.25

50 Freestyle—A. Luciano V 28.33

100 Butterfly—Alivia Wainwright M 1:07.12

100 Freestyle—A. Luciano V 1:01.77

400 Freestyle—Ricciotti M 4:40.23

200 Freestyle Relay—V (Angie Mainiero, L. Luciano, Levari, Smith) 1:58.03

100 Backstroke—Wainwright M 1:07.75

100 Breaststroke—Saltar V 1:24.29

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Aixell Perez, Monica Iordanov, Wainwright, Ricciotti) 4:16.18

Records: Mainland 7-1, Vineland 7-1

------

Wrestling

From Friday

Delsea Re. 72, Egg Harbor Twp 6; Newton 53, Egg Harbor Twp. 15; Clearview 47, Egg Harbor 26

106—Gage Summers D p. Peter Steed E (0:52); Ryan Bollette N by E forfeit; Anthony Morales C tf. Steed (17-2, 5:26) 

113—Zavier Stokes D p. Cole Dugan E (0:31); Keegan Murtagh N p. Steed E (0:47); Cole Dugan b C forfeit

120—Sean Dever E p. Jacob Hassett D (3:19); Dever p. James Marotta N (0:35); Dever p. Morgan Vigliotta (0:55)

126—Alex Zimmerman D p. Matt Dugan (1:16); M. Dugan by N forfeit; M. Dugan md. Stephen Borrelli (9-1) 

132—Jamar Dixon D p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli E (1:24); Matt Teets N p. Meneses-Fedeli (0:21); Joshua Pierson C md. Meneses-Fedeli (9-1) 

138—Giovanni Degeorge D p. Vincent Faldetta E (0:58); Michael Melillo N d. V. Faldetta (6-1); V Faldetta p. Kole Reiss C (3:55) 

144—Marius Fennal D d. Nicholas Faldetta E (2-0);Thaylor Sibblies N d. N. Faldetta (8-1); N. Faldeta md. Andrew Calhoun C (14-1)

150—Riley Boos D by E forfeit; Aaron Stone N by E forfeit; Adnan Alqutawna C by E forfeit

157—Austin Boos D tf. Calvin Johnson E (16-1, 4:41); Takeo Sibblies N d. Johnson (4-1); Ty Whalen C by E forfeit

165—Tyson Derenberger D md. Micah Bird E (10-0); Aidan Murtagh N md. Bird (9-0); Aidan Dick C tf. Johnson (16-0, 1:29)

175—Jared Schoppe D p. Eric Russ E (1:45); Daniel Barry N p. Russ (1:17); Nicholas Sindoni C d. Bird (5-1)

190—Danny Digiovacchino D p. Moises Rios E (0:18); Melkart Abou-Jaoude N p. Rios (1:09); Mason Nate C p. Russ (3:32) 

215—Luke Maxwell D p. Matthew Marshall E (0:53); Marshall d. Jason Teets (7-1); Jake Gallagher C p. Marshall (1:26)

285—Rocco Bennett D p. Eric Castro E (0:44); Brody Guerra N md. Castro (14-5); Nick Sawyer C p. Castro (3:32) 

Boys Bowling

From Friday

Tri-County Conference Division A semifinal

Gloucester 4: ACIT 0: A: Leo Raebiger (586 230), Dwayne Woodard (449, 168), Nicholas Harris (446, 186); G: Nick Iepson (619, 232), Ian Angelo (595, 213)

Records: ACIT 8-7; Gloucester 12-0-1

