Vineland girls basketball wins in double-OT: Late Thursday/Wednesday roundup

The Vineland High School girls basketball team outscored host Egg Harbor Township 9-0 in the second overtime Thursday to beat the Eagles 46-37 in a Cape-Atlantic League intradivision game.

Samantha Jones scored 13 points for Vineland (5-9). Egypt Owens and Von'Asia Thompson each scored 10.

EHT (8-6) trailed 30-24 after three quarters but outscored the Fighting Clan 10-4 in the fourth quarter to send it into overtime. The teams were tied at 37-37 at the end of the first overtime.

Brittany Herbert added seven points for Vineland, and Madison Fowlkes had four. For the Eagles, Averie Harding led all scorers with 16 points, and Ava Kraybill and Lyla Brown contributed nine apiece. Mariah Newman scored four points.

No. 9 Ocean City 44, No. 11 Wildwood Catholic 25: Avery Jackson scored 12 to go with six rebounds and three assists for the Red Raiders (12-2), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Madelyn Adamson scored eight, and Tori Vliet added seven. Vliet also had three rebounds and three assists. Maddy Monteleone score six, Naomi Nnewihe four. Callie Smith scored three, and Ayanna Morton and Allie Hudson each scored two.

Ocean City led 28-18 after three quarters.

Carly Murphy scored 15 for the Crusaders (12-3). She made three 3s. Kaci Mikulski scored eight, and Anastasia Bowman added two.

Buena Reg. 40, Oakcrest 24: Laylah Collins scored 15 for the Chiefs (5-9). Adriana Capone scored 10, and Sophia Ramos-Garcia added eight. Mya Inman scored four, and Cami Johnson added three.

Aminah Mullins scored 16 for the Falcons (0-9). Saniyah Boynes (four), Hallie Goodwin (three) and Nazeerah Allen- Mozelle (one) also scored.

No. 10 Middle Twp. 53, Our Lady of Mercy 43: Jada Elston scored 24 for the Panthers (13-3). Hannah Cappelletti scored 11, and Madison Palek added 10. Mia Elisano scored four, and Iyanna Bennett and Isabelle Toland each added two. Elisano Elston and Palek each had four rebounds. Middle led 22-16 at halftime.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored a team-leading 19 to go with four rebounds and three assists for the Villagers (6-6). Savannah Prescott scored nine to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Sophia Sacco scored. Angelina Dragone finished with seven rebounds and four points. scored four. Drew Coyle and Allison Aldrich each added two.

Atlantic City 71, Trenton Central 25: Quanirah Montague scored 22 for the Vikings (8-4), and Sasha Lemons added 19. Both made two 3s. Bridget Roach scored 11. Alexis Gormley scored seven, including three 3s. Eileen Roach scored six, and Zashirah Jackson, Taison Parker and Claire Kelly each added two.

Zoriana DeLacruz and Chazaiya Blackshear each scored seven for Trenton (6-7).

Barnegat 54, Brick Twp. 39: Cara McCoy scored a game-high 24 to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Emma Thornton scored 16 and added 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Madysen Plescho scored seven. Sydney Collins had six rebounds and four points. Olivia Carll scored three and had three assists.

Rian Stainton scored 10 for Brick (2-10).

Lacey Twp. 35, Pinelands Reg. 10: Riley Mahan scored 10 for the Lions (3-11). Reece Paget, and Brooke Schmidt added four. Schmidt also had four steals. Ashley Springer added six rebounds. Emmalee Dacus had four steals and two rebounds. Brooklynn Bell scored three. Kay Choice added four rebounds.

The Wildcats fell to 2-10.