The Vineland High School boys tennis team earned its second consecutive victory Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
The Fighting Clan's Gregory Burges defeated Michael Brown 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Vineland's Lawrence Hill defeated Tyler Puccio 6-2, 6-0. The Fighting Clan won both doubles matches.
In second singles, Hammonton's Stanley Smith defeated Dev Patel.
Singles: Gregory Burges V d. Michael Brown 6-0, 6-1; Stanley Smith H d. Dev Patel 6-4, N/A; Lawrence Hill V d. Tyler Puccio 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V d. Steven Zeng-David Donnelly 6-0, 6-1; Angel Espinosa-Marco Baruffi, Vineland, def. Eric Drach-Chase Osborne 6-1, 6-0
Records: Vineland 2-1; Hammonton 0-2
Cedar Creek 5, Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Kyle O'Connor d. John Kane 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Perez d. Preet Patel 6-1, 6-0; Owen Nowalsky by forfeit
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck d. Jared Ramos-Jack Higrholzer 6-0, 6-0; Chris Lam-Xavier Winston by forfeit
Records: Cedar Creek 2-1; Holy Spirit 0-2
Millville 4, Gateway 1
Singles: Matthew Sooy M d. Julian Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 12-10; Ryan McCormick G d. Paul Azari 1-6, 6-4, 10-3; Russell Corson M d. Joshua Hummel 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Jacob Garrett-Tristan Fernandez 6-4, 6-4; Ethan Dalgleish-John Abdill M d. Jason Zheng-Dylan Ceravolo 6-4, 6-1
Records: Millville 2-0; Gateway 0-2
Southern Reg. 5, Toms River South 0
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-3; Sean Kahl, d. Dylan Linder 6-2, 6-1; Gandhi d. Tim Birchler 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Connor Addiego-Joseph Woehr d. Luca Monaco-J. Rhine 6-2, 6-1; Sam Fierra-Louis Donahower d. Bradey Barnes-J.Ruano 6-1, 6-0
Records: Southern 2-0; TRS 1-2
Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic o
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Adam Sahmanian 6-2, 6-1; Aiden Falduto, Pinelands, def. Michael Boynton 6-2, 6-2; Ty Kline d. Collin Hopkins 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Lucas Goodwin-Kai Santa Cruz d. Andrew Winter-Martin Dwyer 6-3, 6-0; Daniel Eberlin-Ian Cahill d. Luke Strippoli-Chris Strippoli 6-3, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 2-0; Donovan Catholic 0-2
Golf
Lower Cape May Reg. 194, Cape May Tech 196, Buena Reg. 224
At Cape May National Golf Course, par 35
L: Alex Sekela 48, Randy Duley 48, Matthew Riess 49, Kyle Rosselli 49
C: Robert McHale 48, Joe Clark 49, Justin Walker 49, Gavin Clark 50
B: Mason Merlino 52, Edgar Bones 54, JJ Gonzalez 59, Jon Blasberg 59
Birdies: Clark CMT
Records: Lower 5-1; CMT 3-2; Buena 1-4
Pinelands Reg. 177, Barnegat 212
at LBI National, par 36
PR—Brandan Tyhanic 39, Grace Klements 44, Dylan Laney 47, Ryan Allen 47
B—Joseph Bacskai 46, Mason Krey 46, Aidan Toddings 49, Gerald Miller 71
Records: Barnegat 0-4, Pinelands 2-1
