Vineland boys lose 2nd straight game, but guard Yamere Diggs continues to impress
Vineland boys lose 2nd straight game, but guard Yamere Diggs continues to impress

Clearview vs Vineland boys basketball game

Vineland High School's Yamere Diggs drives to the basket against Clearview Regional's Jamel Yasih (1) and Justin Medrick (00) during Monday afternoon's game on the Fighting Clan's court.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Vineland vs Clearview first half of high school boys basketball game at Vineland High School Monday Jan 17, 2022.

VINELAND — The Vineland High School boys basketball team finds itself in a rut.

The Fighting Clan dropped its second straight game, losing to Clearview Regional 80-69 in a nonleague contest Monday. Vineland also lost to St. Augustine Prep 69-54 last Friday.

Despite the back-to-back defeats, Vineland is 7-3 and remains one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s surprise teams.

“We didn’t play well,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “We were off. We missed shots. Defense wasn’t where it needed to be. Just not a good day for us.”

Senior guard Yamere Diggs led the Fighting Clan with 21 points and five assists. He is averaging 22 points and will be a player Vineland relies on as it tries to snap out of its mini-slump.

‘He’s an electric player,” Russo said. “As he goes, we go. He’s the leader of the team, a captain. If he’s on, it seems the whole team is on. They feed off his energy.”

Monday afternoon’s game matched a pair of South Jersey Group IV contenders.

The game was closer than final scored indicates. It was tied at 52 with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the third quarter. Clearview (7-3) took control with a 16-3 run to start the fourth quarter, turning a five-point lead into a 76-58 advantage with a little more than two minutes left.

The Pioneers consistently beat Vineland down the court for fast-break layups. Clearview also shot well from the perimeter, sinking eight 3-pointers.

Anthony Charles and Carter Bobbitt each scored 25 for Clearview, which has won four straight. Vineland never stopped hustling, forcing a few turnovers in the final minute.

“I would like to see us run more of our offense,” Russo said. “When we start freelancing, it’s usually not a good result.”

Despite the defeat, the 5-foot-9 Diggs impressed for Vineland. He was able to penetrate through the Clearview defense to create shots for himself and teammates. Diggs said he relies on being in top physical condition to overcome his lack of height.

“Pass first,” Diggs said when asked to describe his game. “I’ll shoot when I have to, but I like getting my team involved in the game.”

Diggs has quietly built an impressive high school basketball resume. He averaged 17 points as a sophomore and 15 last season.

“A lot of the hyped guys, I’m not downplaying their games. They’re good players,” Diggs said. “But I think I deserve more recognition.”

One reason Diggs has gone unnoticed is Vineland is not a traditional basketball power. According to a banner in its gym, Vineland’s last boys basketball conference or division title came in 1945.

“Our season is going better than the last couple of years,” Diggs said. ‘We just have to get through the tough games.”

Vineland needs to snap out of its funk quickly. The Fighting Clan will play at rival Millville (7-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The matchup is always one of the season’s biggest for both schools.

“It’s been a good year so far, but (Monday’s loss) was a setback,” Russo said. “Hopefully, we can gather ourselves together (Tuesday) and play better. Millville is having a good season, too. Hopefully, we play much better.”

 

Yamere Diggs

Diggs

Scoring

Clearview 17 17 26 20—80

Vineland 16 20 17 16—69

C-Charles 25, Stewart 2, Cirone 3, Medrick 2, Yasin 14, Robinson 9, Bobbitt 25

V-Hitchens 11, Clark 6, Diggs 21, Herbert 7, Rowell 9, Carter 13

