Vineland boys lose 2nd straight game, but guard Yamere Diggs continues to impress

The Pioneers consistently beat Vineland down the court for fast-break layups. Clearview also shot well from the perimeter, sinking eight 3-pointers.

Anthony Charles and Carter Bobbitt each scored 25 for Clearview, which has won four straight. Vineland never stopped hustling, forcing a few turnovers in the final minute.

“I would like to see us run more of our offense,” Russo said. “When we start freelancing, it’s usually not a good result.”

Despite the defeat, the 5-foot-9 Diggs impressed for Vineland. He was able to penetrate through the Clearview defense to create shots for himself and teammates. Diggs said he relies on being in top physical condition to overcome his lack of height.

“Pass first,” Diggs said when asked to describe his game. “I’ll shoot when I have to, but I like getting my team involved in the game.”

Diggs has quietly built an impressive high school basketball resume. He averaged 17 points as a sophomore and 15 last season.

“A lot of the hyped guys, I’m not downplaying their games. They’re good players,” Diggs said. “But I think I deserve more recognition.”