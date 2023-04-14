The Vineland High School boys lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season with an 8-3 win over Winslow Township in a nonconference game Friday.
Cody Smith scored four for the the Fighting Clan (1-4), who scored three in both the second and fourth quarters. Joseph Sieri scored three and had three assists. Martin Osorio scored once. Dakota Runkle made 13 saves.
For Winslow (0-2), Bascus Darnell, Finn Erickson and Olanaqaju John each scored. No further information was available.
No. 4 Southern Reg. 16, Brick Twp. 0: Joey DeYoung scored six, including the 100th of his career, to lead the Rams (4-1), who are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.
Colin Markowski won 14 of his 18 faceoffs. Anthony Arch and Konnor Forlai each scored three and had three assists. Ty Murawski added two goals and two assists. Hayden Lucas had two assists and scored once. Joe Kessler scored once. AJ Mattern made four saves, and Nick Roesch made two.
Brick Township fell to 2-4.
