Vineland beats Middle in girls swimming

The Vineland High School girls swimming team beat visiting Middle Township 98-72 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference meet.
Ava Levari, Isabela Saltar, Alyanna Tiu, Ashlynn Newton and Ava DiLeonardo each had an individual win. Levari and Vanessa Williams each added two relay victories. The Fighting Clan (2-0) took first place in all three relays. Middle’s Sophia Braun won the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events. Sarina Wen took the 100 backstroke for the Panthers (0-2).
Ice hockey
St. Augustine 5, Malvern Prep 2 (from Wednesday): Deaglan Kelly scored three goals for the Hermits (1-1-2), who won for the first time this season. Christian Rapattoni and Jackson Vaites each scored once. Jake Smith added three assists. Vincent Smith, Rob Scimeca and Vaites each finished with an assist.
The game was tied 2-2 after the first period.
Jacob Booth made 26 saves for the Hermits.
Girls swimming
Vineland 98, Middle Township 72
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay-V (Alyanna Tiu, Ava DiLeonardo, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:21.98
200 Freestyle-Levari V 2:25.82
20 IM-Isabela Saltar V 2:53.15
50 Freestyle-Sophia Braun MT 29.67
100 Butterfly-Tiu V 1:20.12
100 Freestyle-Braun MT 1:08.68
400 Freestyle-Ashlynn Newton V 5:37.02
200 Freestyle Relay-V (Jada Williams, V. Williams, Annalisa Franceschini, Angie Mainiero) 2:08.08
100 Backstroke-Sarina Wen MT 1:22.51
100 Breaststroke-DiLeonardo V 1:32.80
400 Freestyle Relay-V (Levari, Giavanna Archetto, Hailee Jones, Newton) 4:55.61
Records-Middle 0-2; Vineland 2-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.