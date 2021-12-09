 Skip to main content
Vineland beats Middle in girls swimming
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Vineland beats Middle in girls swimming

The Vineland High School girls swimming team beat visiting Middle Township 98-72 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference meet.

Ava Levari, Isabela Saltar, Alyanna Tiu, Ashlynn Newton and Ava DiLeonardo each had an individual win. Levari and Vanessa Williams each added two relay victories. The Fighting Clan (2-0) took first place in all three relays. Middle’s Sophia Braun won the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events. Sarina Wen took the 100 backstroke for the Panthers (0-2).

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 5, Malvern Prep 2 (from Wednesday): Deaglan Kelly scored three goals for the Hermits (1-1-2), who won for the first time this season. Christian Rapattoni and Jackson Vaites each scored once. Jake Smith added three assists. Vincent Smith, Rob Scimeca and Vaites each finished with an assist.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period.

Jacob Booth made 26 saves for the Hermits.

Girls swimming

Vineland 98, Middle Township 72

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay-V (Alyanna Tiu, Ava DiLeonardo, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:21.98

200 Freestyle-Levari V 2:25.82

20 IM-Isabela Saltar V 2:53.15

50 Freestyle-Sophia Braun MT 29.67

100 Butterfly-Tiu V 1:20.12

100 Freestyle-Braun MT 1:08.68

400 Freestyle-Ashlynn Newton V 5:37.02

200 Freestyle Relay-V (Jada Williams, V. Williams, Annalisa Franceschini, Angie Mainiero) 2:08.08

100 Backstroke-Sarina Wen MT 1:22.51

100 Breaststroke-DiLeonardo V 1:32.80

400 Freestyle Relay-V (Levari, Giavanna Archetto, Hailee Jones, Newton) 4:55.61

Records-Middle 0-2; Vineland 2-0.

