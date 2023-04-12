Benedetto Andreoli struck out seven and allowed just five hits in five innings to lead the Vineland High School baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Cumberland Regional in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Samuelito Garcia and Xavier Cortez each went 2 for 3 for the Fighting Clan (4-2). Anthony Rakotz added two runs. Cortez, David Ortiz, Justin Morris and Yenuelle Rodriguez each had an RBI.

Connor Bonham struck out five in five innings for Cumberland (2-2), which led 2-1 after two innings. Charles Levick went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Drew Nakai singled and had an RBI.

Cedar Creek 11, Palmyra 1: The Pirates (4-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to win. The game game ended after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule. Nolan Gerstenbacher pitched a complete game and struck out eight for Cedar Creek. Tyler McCorriston went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Sean O'Kane went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Manning went 3 for 3 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs.

Brayden Minnix singled and scored for Palmyra (0-2).

Oakcrest 21, Bridgeton 1: Gunnar Smith went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs for the Falcons (3-3). Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Will Grayson added five RBIs, two hits and two runs. Jeremy Frank scored four runs. Cogswell-D'Augustine struck out nine in three innings.

Tyler Suppa scored for Bridgeton (0-5).

ACIT 7, Atlantic City 0: Carmine Sausto pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts and two hits for the Red Hawks (2-2). He also scored two runs. Angel Mojica, Logan Ruga, Wilfredo Lugo and Jay Lopez each had an RBI. Mojica, Ruga, Billy Estergren, Wilfredo Lugo, Lopez and Gaitano each scored a run.

Otto Carlos Ramirez struck out six in 41/3 innings for the Vikings (0-5).

Pleasantville 14, LEAP Academy 8: Darian Prensa went 2 for 3 with two runs for the Greyhounds (2-2). Joshue Matos went 2 for 4 with two runs. Edriarlyn Caraballo had two runs and two RBIs. Reylin Reyes went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Daniel Link and Angel Guridid each scored two runs. Link struck out seven in 31/3 innings to earn the win.

Dalbert Fernandez scored three for LEAP Academy (0-5). Dwayne Perez went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Donovan Catholic 12, Pinelands Reg. 1: Shaun O'keefe pitched a complete game, allowed just one hit and struck out 12 for Donovan Catholic (4-0). Matt Mason went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. The Wildcats fell to 0-4. No further information was available.