Benedetto Andreoli struck out seven and allowed just five hits in five innings to lead the Vineland High School baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Cumberland Regional in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Samuelito Garcia and Xavier Cortez each went 2 for 3 for the Fighting Clan (4-2). Anthony Rakotz added two runs. Cortez, David Ortiz, Justin Morris and Yenuelle Rodriguez each had an RBI.
Connor Bonham struck out five in five innings for Cumberland (2-2), which led 2-1 after two innings. Charles Levick went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Drew Nakai singled and had an RBI.
Cedar Creek 11, Palmyra 1: The Pirates (4-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to win. The game game ended after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule. Nolan Gerstenbacher pitched a complete game and struck out eight for Cedar Creek. Tyler McCorriston went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Sean O'Kane went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Manning went 3 for 3 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs.
People are also reading…
Brayden Minnix singled and scored for Palmyra (0-2).
Oakcrest 21, Bridgeton 1: Gunnar Smith went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs for the Falcons (3-3). Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Will Grayson added five RBIs, two hits and two runs. Jeremy Frank scored four runs. Cogswell-D'Augustine struck out nine in three innings.
Tyler Suppa scored for Bridgeton (0-5).
ACIT 7, Atlantic City 0: Carmine Sausto pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts and two hits for the Red Hawks (2-2). He also scored two runs. Angel Mojica, Logan Ruga, Wilfredo Lugo and Jay Lopez each had an RBI. Mojica, Ruga, Billy Estergren, Wilfredo Lugo, Lopez and Gaitano each scored a run.
Otto Carlos Ramirez struck out six in 41/3 innings for the Vikings (0-5).
Pleasantville 14, LEAP Academy 8: Darian Prensa went 2 for 3 with two runs for the Greyhounds (2-2). Joshue Matos went 2 for 4 with two runs. Edriarlyn Caraballo had two runs and two RBIs. Reylin Reyes went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Daniel Link and Angel Guridid each scored two runs. Link struck out seven in 31/3 innings to earn the win.
Dalbert Fernandez scored three for LEAP Academy (0-5). Dwayne Perez went 2 for 3 with two runs.
Donovan Catholic 12, Pinelands Reg. 1: Shaun O'keefe pitched a complete game, allowed just one hit and struck out 12 for Donovan Catholic (4-0). Matt Mason went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. The Wildcats fell to 0-4. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.